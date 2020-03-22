Frank Bures: Testing for COVID-19 still evolving

The conclusion is that, if there is viral RNA found, you are considered infected. It does not predict how your system will react to it. That host response is the other side of the equation and very individual. It is as accurate a result as we have.

The other kind of test, which presently is not relevant in the evolution of this tale, is analyzing blood for antibodies against the virus which aim to inactivate it, one part of your immune response to any infection.

The first phalanx in the germ wars is usually immunoglobulin M (IgM), in the first few days, followed by immunoglobulin G, IgG, in the next few weeks, which is the battalion that tries to crush the bug.

These persist in blood indefinitely and may be measured even years later. They constitute the footprints of the criminal outside the window, post crime. They really don’t indicate whether there is active infection. The patient’s symptoms are the test tube for that.

With this new virus, it is still not determined how long an incubation period occurs before the symptoms begin, perhaps as long as two weeks with an average of five days.