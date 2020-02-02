If you haven’t heard or read of coronaviruses (CoVs) in the last several days, you probably live under a rock or are a hermit hiding from any news.
This is an attempt to give a little background to the current CoV chaos. The particular CoV from Wuhan, China, is called a novel strain because it has not been identified in any diseases in the past.
Novel here means new, not fictional. This is the real thing. As of Jan. 29, about 7,700 cases of 2019-nCoV, the technical name for the new bug on the block, have been confirmed. It has killed about 170 people.
It has infected more Chinese than the much-publicized 2002-2003 SARS outbreak, which was also a coronavirus.
The 2019-nCoV is a respiratory infection, as are most CoVs in humans. CoVs were discovered in the 1960s, the earliest in an infectious bronchitis in chickens. Two CoVs from the nasal cavities of people with a typical cold were found and labeled 229E and OC43 (not sure why).
CoVs infect mammals and birds. In humans they mostly cause respiratory infections, (and are) one of the most common sources of ”colds” after rhinoviruses, but in many mammals like cows and pigs they infect digestive tracts to produce diarrhea.
Four known strains produce the classic cold symptoms of runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, occasionally mild fever and a feeling of general yuck (complicated medical terminology, sorry). In more susceptible patients, they can bring on lower respiratory infection of bronchi and lungs to make a more serious illnesses.
The Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, SARS, of 2002-2003 found in China primarily, did that right away, as did the CoV Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome, MERS, in 2012 on the Arabian Peninsula. Both these syndromes went to lungs right away and caused pneumonias and death for many, which is a far medical cry from the cold types of viruses.
The virus was dubbed corona because of its appearance under an electron microscope, which increases magnification many powers greater than a conventional light microscope.
All CoVs have RNA genetic material enveloped by the proteins it makes. One of the outermost proteins is called a spike because it forms a series of knobs on the surface that the discoverers felt looked like a crown or “corona” on the viruses.
From subtle scientific laboratory clues, the guesstimates have the most recent common ancestor (MRCA) of today’s CoVs arising either about 8,000 or 8,100 BC.
It is believed that bats and birds, warm-blooded flying vertebrates are ideal hosts for the corona virus gene source to fuel corona virus evolution and dissemination.
The SARS epidemic is thought to have originated via bats infecting Asian palm civet cats, a jungle feline in China, then infecting the humans who eat them. According to officials and scientists, the 2019-nCoV seems to have originated in bats and made the leap to another mammal, but they are not yet sure which one.
You have free articles remaining.
The open-air food markets so common in Chinese cities and towns, and other parts of Asia, are spectacles to behold for a Westerner.
They can have fruits, vegetables, butchered beef, pork and lamb, whole plucked chickens with beaks and feet still attached, live crabs, and many fish species.
Some will sell live snakes, turtles, cicadas, guinea pigs, bamboo rats, badgers, hedgehogs, otters, palm civets and maybe wolf cubs (no small children). And, yes, dogs.
Quite the cuisine on display — a real stewing pot for microbe exchange.
In these markets, the critters and/or their corpses are in very close quarters with each other, leading a biologist to state, “This is where you get new and emerging diseases that the human population has never seen before.” The markets have been shut down in Wuhan, the focus of the current outbreak.
Tracking and diagnosing the viruses is the ultimate Sherlock Holmes medical sleuth story, which is in full swing now.
Health officials in many countries are in the manic phase of such an outbreak until it seems to be under control.
Accurate diagnosis involves receiving test materials right now in the U.S. from our CDC only. There are no vaccines.
Sensible hygiene of covering coughs and sneezes in an elbow crook or with a tissue and disposing of it right away, hand washing a lot, and avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands are the main preventive tools. Any treatment supports symptoms or involves giving antibiotics if a bacterial pneumonia develops.
Perhaps this gives some perspective to the panic that is stirring anxiety in many quarters. Compared to influenza, it is a much smaller problem, and we don’t get worked up over that, when we should.
This “flu season” the CDC estimates that 15 million people in the U.S. have gotten sick with it. More than 150,000 have gone to hospital from it, and more than 8,000 have died from the infection or its complications. Last year there were 34,000 flu deaths.
The risk of someone in our country contracting the 2019-nCoV is extremely low. It makes more sense to get your undies in a bunch over influenza (and get your flu shot) than the regal sounding coronaviruses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.