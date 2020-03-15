Frank Bures: Some background about Epsom salts

“What are Epsom salts (Es) good for medically?” is a question I was recently asked.
I said I thought for aches and pains. I’ve heard and known of them all my life but have never had reason to use or suggest them for use.
So, like I always told our sons when they asked me a question: I looked it up. (They really hated that answer.)
The word Epsom is capitalized because it’s the name of the town in England where they were first discovered in 1618. The word salts has, through usage over centuries, kept the plural form for reasons unclear.
For centuries, Es have been a popular remedy for many ailments. Claims have been made that they ease muscle soreness and stress. But for that result, folks are treated with a nice, warm, soothing bath containing Es.
It’s difficult to separate the experience of the bath from what it contains. This has been true over time in countries where people have gone for spa treatments for days, not just in England.
The easiest way to discuss Es is to start with their history, then explain their traditional use and the internal medical uses of their chemical component, magnesium sulfate. The latter is quite different from the baths.
Es were discovered in 1618 in Epsom, England, southwest of London.
According to an article from the 2008 Royal Society of Chemistry: “The summer of 1618 saw England gripped by drought, but as Henry Wicker, a local cowherd, walked across Epsom Common he came across a pool of water from which his thirsty cattle refused to drink. The water tasted bitter and on evaporation yielded a salt, which had a remarkable effect: it was a laxative. The salt became the famous Epsom’s salts (magnesium sulfate, MgSO4) and a treatment for constipation for the next 350 years.”
A president of the Epsom Salt Council (founded in 1993) said: “Wicker noticed that the wounds on the animals that waded in the water seemed to heal more quickly. From this discovery many in England began to travel to Epsom to experience numerous health benefits, particularly relief from painful symptoms of gout and for the natural purging effects of the water.”
It became known as a spa town because of this. Over centuries purging, or causing diarrhea in some “therapeutic” manner, was considered a treatment for many illnesses (and still is in a few old medical philosophies), along with blood letting, because nobody knew what else to do. It was said if you could survive those old, harsh therapies, you could survive the sickness.
Since then Es have become a household, folk remedy for muscle aches and pains added to a hot bath, and also as a soothing foot soak. It also has been made into a paste, called “drawing” in England (not for art), to apply to splinters to help extract them.
There are claims that the baths produce magnesium absorption and therapy for internal conditions. Several website references point out that no real science has ever been done to prove the claims. One unpublished study tried to correlate bath concentrations and magnesium blood levels before and after soaking, to no avail.
The Epsom Salt Council website calls Es an: “All natural Home Remedy … a pure, time-tested compound with dozens of uses.” Many cosmetic claims are touted here and elsewhere. Around three-fourths of the Es produced is used in agriculture as soil nutrition. It also can be a brewing salt in beer making (get your magnesium with your brew?).
The bag of Es in our house lists uses as relief of constipation (irregularity — Ask a doctor before use.).
This brings us to the medical utility of magnesium sulfate, MgSO4. Internal use can be administered by mouth or intravenously for diverse treatments, like replacement for deficiency, for certain heart rhythm abnormalities, for asthma, for pre-eclampsia in pregnancy or the seizures from it by reducing blood pressure without danger to the fetus.
All these require real doctors with proper medical expertise, as well for use of it as a laxative in prep for colonoscopy.
At a tourist center in Epsom’s heyday as a spa, called the Epsom and Ewell History Explorer, a Dutch visitor wrote: “The practice of drinking the water is early in the morning. … Some drink 10, 12, even 15 or 16 pints in one journey. … And one must then go for a walk, works extraordinarily excellent, with various funny results. Gentlemen and ladies have their separate meeting places, putting down sentinels in the shrubs in every direction.”
Myself, I’d prefer to just use it in the bathtub at home and relax away those aches and pains.
Even without considering the science behind it, each one of has to be our own judge about the therapeutic value of such a soak. It might be great for some folks, harmless and cheap. Just don’t drink the water.