Frank Bures: Some background about Epsom salts

There are claims that the baths produce magnesium absorption and therapy for internal conditions. Several website references point out that no real science has ever been done to prove the claims. One unpublished study tried to correlate bath concentrations and magnesium blood levels before and after soaking, to no avail.

The Epsom Salt Council website calls Es an: “All natural Home Remedy … a pure, time-tested compound with dozens of uses.” Many cosmetic claims are touted here and elsewhere. Around three-fourths of the Es produced is used in agriculture as soil nutrition. It also can be a brewing salt in beer making (get your magnesium with your brew?).

The bag of Es in our house lists uses as relief of constipation (irregularity — Ask a doctor before use.).

This brings us to the medical utility of magnesium sulfate, MgSO4. Internal use can be administered by mouth or intravenously for diverse treatments, like replacement for deficiency, for certain heart rhythm abnormalities, for asthma, for pre-eclampsia in pregnancy or the seizures from it by reducing blood pressure without danger to the fetus.

All these require real doctors with proper medical expertise, as well for use of it as a laxative in prep for colonoscopy.