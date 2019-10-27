It seems we’re back at the table to “rehash” the controversy of how much consumption of red meat and processed meat is bad or good for you.
A series of five papers were published in the Oct. 1, 2019, Annals of Internal Medicine by 14 nutrition scientists from seven countries. The lead author was Bradley C. Johnston, Ph.D., an epidemiologist at Dalhousie University in Canada.
The essence of the papers was that we don’t have to worry about how much red or processed meats we consume as it pertains to our health.
The papers did not create new research. They analyzed prior papers in what is labeled a meta (beyond) analysis using different established analytic techniques.
The final recommendation as quoted from the actual paper read, “The panel suggests that adults continue current unprocessed red meat consumption (weak recommendation, low-certainty evidence). Similarly, the panel suggests adults continue current processed meat consumption (weak recommendation, low-certainty evidence).”
A host of prominent nutrition scientists and health organizations have criticized the studies’ findings and methods.
Several news services including ABC, NBC and The New York Times put up on-line articles about it, alongside the other “medical” news that the Internet feeds us daily.
The concern over meat ingestion is about how much it can contribute to cardiovascular disease and cancers, especially the processed stuff like bologna.
A rather thoughtful analysis of the issues was published on an NBC News site by a registered dietitian, Samantha Cassetty, RD.
She pointed out the papers were analyzing previously published research, not new science or information. As the actual recommendations in the papers said, the prior research is weak, leading them to conclude we can continue to chow down as much we like.
She writes, “This conclusion has been massively refuted by other health authorities and organizations, including the Harvard School of Public Health and The American Institute for Cancer Research. In essence it’s bologna!”
Sparing you the arguments’ details, she says, “Nutrition is an imperfect science and there’s some discomfort in that.”
She cites the methods of nutritional research are primarily observation of groups of people and the resultant medical and health outcomes overtime.
Sometimes the study group is already fairly well defined, like the Mediterranean diet people, or tribal groups primarily on a grain-oriented diet. When these folks start to consume all the bovine goodies, they develop heart diseases they never had on their traditional fare.
She also adds short summaries of the eggs and butter battles. We heard that they were so detrimental to our health and longevity for several decades, but now they say, maybe not so much.
The exact same kind of reversals in medical dogma has been seen recently in the recommendation of a strict need to take a bit of aspirin to prevent heart attacks because maybe it doesn’t confer that big a benefit and may cause harm.
Or the absolute need for all post-menopausal women to take estrogens orally to prevent cancers. It turns out it didn’t. And there is the host of vitamins, herbals and supplements that for a while were the cures for ailments, especially vitamin E.
An Oct. 4 New York Times article reported a troubling aspect about the lead author, Dr. Johnston. He disclosed he did not have any conflicts of interest during the past three years, nor did the rest of the authors.
But, he was the senior author on a similar study from 2016 that tried to discredit international guidelines advising people to eat less sugar. It also appeared in the Annals of Internal Medicine and was paid for by the International Life Sciences Institute, a food industry trade group largely supported by agribusiness, food and pharmaceutical companies.
ILSI was founded four decades ago by a top Coca-Cola executive. Members have included Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, McDonald’s and Cargill, one of the largest beef producers in North America. The World Health Organization and others have long accused that institute of trying to undermine public health recommendations to advance corporate members’ interests.
We humans are truly a gullible and fickle crowd.
Our attitudes toward so many things can flip-flop based on what we are told authoritatively. So many of us try to do the best thing for our health, only to hear authoritatively it is all wrong,
Hopefully, this discussion has “fleshed out” some perspective to a rather “meaty” topic and allowed you to sink your teeth into it a bit. It certainly has set a lot folks’ teeth gnashing. It’s probably time to quit chewing this over.
