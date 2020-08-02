Frank Bures: Putting wild parsnip in perspective

The parsnip psoralens are external on the plant. Other plants might have to be crushed to expose the chemicals.

Psoralens by themselves produce no reaction. They are, however, excited by UVA to create two totally separate skin reactions. The first is inflammation. It is completely dose dependent, meaning the degree of redness and blistering, if any, depends on how much psoralen reaches skin, and how much light exposure it gets.

A little of both only makes a mild reaction. A large exposure can bring out big juicy blisters that do temporarily burn, hurt, and itch. It is most often confused with poison ivy rash and generally comes out about 48 hours after exposure.

The level of blistering is in the mid-epidermis, the top portion of skin. Sunburn and poison ivy blisters are lower down. The parsnip and ivy reactions never scar. Often, there is just a remnant of red as a sign of contact, with no sensation, which fades in a few days. Nothing is contagious.

The second totally independent reaction that follows the redness is stimulation of your pigment cells to make much more melanin or brown pigment than usual.