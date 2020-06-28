Frank Bures: Potty plumes and COVID-19 infections

The current study did not perform any real biological evaluations. The authors are physicists, not biologists. The recommendation they came to was to close the toilet lid before triggering the flushing process.

A Washington Post article republished in the June 17 Minneapolis Star Tribune was titled “Latest advice: Close toilet lid, then flush.”

Two days later, a letter to the editor very pragmatically noted that public toilets do not have lids. So, what advice do the experts have here? Of course, the answer is not much. The Chinese study’s lead author said manufacturers should design a new toilet, in which the lid is automatically put down before flushing. An invention waiting to happen.

The experiments necessary to prove cause and effect/infection are not likely to be performed. Finding volunteers, even broke medical students, for investigating the elements of the dark, moist maelstrom expelled from toilet flushes are unlikely.

The question of how hazardous the plume particles are remains up in the air. Practical measures here, especially in public restrooms, are always to wash your hands well. The Chinese suggest wearing a mask even in the “water closet” (a bit British).