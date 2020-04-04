Frank Bures: Passive immunity for COVID-19 possible

In an email from the Mayo Clinic, called the weekly COVID-19 update, the doctor/author highlighted an article from the March 24 St. Paul Pioneer Press entitled “Mayo Clinic joins Amazon, others to deliver coronavirus ‘bridge therapy.’”
It was not about the usual spring season of road construction in Minnesota and elsewhere. It reported on the collaborative effort of 20 institutions in creating a pool of plasma from convalescent or recovering COVID-19-infected patients for injection into more severely affected COVID-19 victims.
This provides people battling the disease with high levels of antibody proteins against the virus that have already made by the donors who have weathered the circulating viruses. It is called passive immunity.
The concept goes back to the late 1890s when it was first developed against diphtheria, a major killer of youngsters then. The serum portion of plasma contains these antibodies or immunoglobulins, which can inactivate the infectious organism present if the Ig is in high enough concentration.
This brand of immunity lasts only days or a few months usually. It doesn’t prevent re-infection like active immunity does. AI is produced by a natural infection from whatever the germ du jour is, like measles, chickenpox, etc.
It generally lasts most of a lifetime or is strengthened periodically through vaccination with a weakened or killed form of that microbe for things like tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough.
That is the reason for labeling the intravenous Ig treatments bridge therapy, because it bridges the time until a vaccine can be developed.
For SARS-CoV-2, now the official name of this new virus that causes COVID-19, this will take 12-18 months, according to the true experts, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, a bona fide genius. Since the 1970s, I’ve been familiar with his name as an incredible authority. The self-proclaimed expert politicians making medical judgments should not be heeded.
One of the mechanisms by which immunity to a disease is achieved comes through antibodies to it. Antibodies are proteins produced by a certain kind of white blood cell called a B-lymphocyte after it is sensitized by the foreign stimulus of an organism or chemical. The antibodies neutralize or inactivate the toxins or disease carrying organisms. Antibodies are disease specific.
In 1890, two researchers independently, one in France and one in Japan, discovered the serum antitoxin-based immunity to diphtheria and tetanus. They immunized guinea pigs against diphtheria by injecting them with heat-treated blood products from animals that had recovered from the disease. It prevented them from becoming sick after being exposed to otherwise lethal doses of bacteria. The same tests done in humans were also successful.
These doctors and others went on to develop methods to harvest “anti-sera” for tetanus, smallpox, bubonic plague, 1918 influenza, infectious hepatitis (during WWII), now known as hepatitis A, and polio before the Sabin and Salk vaccines. Both human and horse serum has been utilized over years. A recent Wall Street Journal article given to me cited a case in 1934, in which a child with measles recovered. His serum was successfully used to prevent several other kids from getting sick.
Anti-sera are used today for passive immunity for many of these same infections for acute (not very cute) cases. Vaccines take weeks to build up enough immunity to help, but passive immunity works right away.
The disadvantages are cost and availability. Even today the antibodies have to be harvested from the blood of hundreds to thousands of human donors. Or, they are obtained from blood of immunized animals, like snake venom antibodies. These can occasionally produce serious allergic reactions called serum sickness. If possible, the plasma needs to be tested for high enough concentration of neutralizing or inactivating antibodies.
The spearhead of the current virus project is Dr. Arturo Casadevell, a molecular immunology professor at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore.
He is quoted saying, “Deployment of this operation requires no research or development, and could be deployed in a few weeks since it relies on standard blood banking practices.”
The problems are finding enough donors, distribution and eliminating existing bureaucratic barriers. It is far from perfect but offers a glimmer of hope.
The Mayo doctor in the study was asked how it feels to fight the worst outbreak in modern times with an old-fashioned method? He replied, “Washing of hands is an old-fashioned method, too.”
And, don’t forget social distancing. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the CDC recommended 6 feet apart. A legislator of Scandinavian heritage remarked tongue in cheek, “for Minnesota Scandinavians, that might be a little close….”
