Frank Bures: Monoclonal antibody treatment of COVID-19

These are different from the convalescent serum originally harvested at the beginning of the pandemic from patients who were recovering from the infection. This was infused into hospitalized patients, to try anything that might work. Recent data have shown that unfortunately it doesn’t have much benefit. The antibodies in this serum would be different kinds, which would not be able to be measured like the synthesized monoclonal recipes.

The world of mAbs is incredibly complex, as is our entire immune system. One gross oversimplification is the discussion of lymphocytes, to talk of their T and B cell varieties. Antibodies come from B cells via plasma cells. T cells can attack the viruses, but more importantly develop some cells with a “memory” of the virus or antigen. An antigen stimulates the immune reaction to defend us from an invader. An antigen can be a germ, cancer cell, or even our own tissue if aberrantly recognized as foreign. The last is what is labeled autoimmunity, nothing to do with cars. There can be memory cells in both T and B lineages.