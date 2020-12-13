Frank Bures: Monoclonal antibody treatment of COVID-19

Among the recent deluge of “breaking news” about COVID-19 came reports of monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments for a certain level of COVID infection.
First approved on Nov. 9, 2020, was Eli Lily’s single mAb bamlanivimab, and on Nov. 21, 2020, came Regeneron’s combination of two different mAbs, casirivimab and imdevimab. With these should we have a pronunciation contest, like a spelling contest? The end letters, -mab stand for monoclonal antibody. There are others in the pipeline. Surprise?
Both of s these received emergency use authorization, EUA, which is release without full approval by the FDA. An article in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune Nov. 23, 2020, highlighted Lilly’s treatment being used at Mayo Clinic. Actually, Minnesota was allocated 2,400 doses of the 300,000 doses the federal government bought from Lilly. Other institutions have access to some of them. The Regeneron combo is supposed to have 80,000 doses available by the end of November and 300,000 by the end of January.
The mAbs do not prevent infections, but they are supposed to be given early enough to modify them to prevent severe disease and hospitalization. Antibodies are proteins produced by B lymphocytes, more specifically plasma cells evolved from those B cells, that bind to the foreign site on the bad guy invaders to inactivate or neutralized them. The heavy lifting reading will come later.
Monoclonal antibodies react only to one specific protein or element of the critter creating the disease. In the Sar-CoV-2 viruses the pictures show the cute “spike proteins” protruding all over the viral ball. Both versions of mAbs were designed to bind to certain locations on that spike to block the viruses from attaching and invading human cells. Initially, they seem to be significantly effective achieving that goal without major adverse effects. Hence, their approval.
The key and limited scope for their use authorized in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients is “for patients with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing who are 12 years and older, weighing at least 40 kilograms (about 88 pounds), and who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. This includes those who are 65 years of age or who have certain chronic medical conditions.” Neither product is authorized for patients already hospitalized or requiring oxygen. If given they actually may be associated with worse outcomes. To be helpful, they should both be given within 10 days of symptoms showing up.
The justification for their release came from a so-called secondary endpoint in the phase two trial of 465 patients with bamlanivimab. It was defined as how many people went to the hospital or emergency room within 28 days after treatment. For those who got the mAb it was 3% compared to 10% of placebo recipients. The clearing of the viruses occurred by about day 11 for both groups. The side effects were not severe.
These are different from the convalescent serum originally harvested at the beginning of the pandemic from patients who were recovering from the infection. This was infused into hospitalized patients, to try anything that might work. Recent data have shown that unfortunately it doesn’t have much benefit. The antibodies in this serum would be different kinds, which would not be able to be measured like the synthesized monoclonal recipes.
The world of mAbs is incredibly complex, as is our entire immune system. One gross oversimplification is the discussion of lymphocytes, to talk of their T and B cell varieties. Antibodies come from B cells via plasma cells. T cells can attack the viruses, but more importantly develop some cells with a “memory” of the virus or antigen. An antigen stimulates the immune reaction to defend us from an invader. An antigen can be a germ, cancer cell, or even our own tissue if aberrantly recognized as foreign. The last is what is labeled autoimmunity, nothing to do with cars. There can be memory cells in both T and B lineages.
The existence of MAbs has long been suspected as far back the early 1900s by the famous immunologist Paul Ehrlich as being a “magic bullet” focused on a specific target. The first mAbs were produced in 1973. The story unfolds from there to a world of incredibly diverse mAbs targeted at almost any molecule, especially cancers. Enough said for now.
The concept of these newly released therapies is what is called bridge therapy. It means that the mAb therapies will be a bridge until vaccines enter the picture to create a true resistance and good T and B cell reservoirs. As the brilliant science writer for The Atlantic magazine, Ed Yong, has written in trying to explain our immune system, “The pandemic’s real mystery is our immune system, which is really complicated.” A perfect example of that is people in the same household exhibiting vastly different responses to this viral infection. Just today I heard of an elderly grandma and grandpa, where she is dying from COVID, and he is apparently fine. We can’t measure hosts’ responses at all.
Another question I have is, once “breaking news” is reported, is it then broken news?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!