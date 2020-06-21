Frank Bures: Medical impact of tear gas, pepper spray

In the recent social and cultural turmoil, there has been a lot of tear gas and pepper spray employed for crowd control.
Since this tries to pass as a medical column (not a humor column that brings tears to your eyes), we’ll try to summarize what each substance is and what medical effects and harm they may induce.
I hope this doesn’t destroy your day, but there is no gas in tear gas. Most of the chemicals called tear gas are solids or liquids mixed with a propellant that creates a solution of the chemical with air, called an aerosol, which creates the smoky appearance after the canister explodes.
The most commonly used one is 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile (labeled CS from the last names of the 2 scientists who synthesized it in 1928.) The U.S. Army adopted it for controlling riots in 1959.
All the tear gas chemicals, which includes CS, are called lachrymator agents because they induce uncontrollable tearing (Latin for tear is lacrima.)
Other tear makers or lachrymators include CR developed in Britain in the 1950s, CN or phenacyl chloride/chloroactophenone and one of the components of the brand Mace and more toxic than CS, bromoactone, xylyl bromide, and pepper sprays oleoresin capsicum (OC) and the synthetic version PAVA. Today tear gas is synonymous with CS.
Tear gasses all work by irritating mucous membranes in eyes, nose, mouth and lungs, and skin. They work in seconds with eyes tearing up and becoming painful, causing temporary blindness, coughing, sneezing, chest tightness, difficulty breathing, and for some, digestive symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea.
From the California Poison Control System, severe injuries occur in 6.8% of folks. Some are oddly resistant to the effects. Worst injuries are to eyes 54%, respiratory system 18% and skin 18%. Long-term detriment has never been assessed.
The actual physical effect of the canister striking you in the face may be worse. Recently, one person had her glasses broken by the container, blinding her in one eye. There are sporadic reports of deaths from exposure, especially in people with lung disease such as asthma.
Actual studies on these results are almost non-existent. The history of them begins before World War I. The Hague Convention of 1899 prohibited the use of poison or poisoned weapons in warfare.
Nobody in World War I felt irritant gases violated the rule, and tear gasses were the most common form of chemical weapon. The U.S. Chemical Warfare Service developed tear gas grenades in 1919. Use of tear gas and other chemical weapons in warfare was prohibited by the Geneva Protocol of 1925, a treaty signed by most countries. Ironically, police and civilian self-defense use is not similarly banned.
Pepper spray works in a totally differently mode. Capsicum (KAP-sih-cum) is the genus of peppers that include hot or chili or red peppers.
Anyone who has eaten or cooked with them knows how they can “burn” your mouth or skin. The main ingredient that does that is capsaicin. Pepper spray was engineered into a weapons-grade chemical agent by Kamran Loghman when he worked for the FBI in the 1980s. He also wrote the guide for police departments on how it should be used.
After he saw it used on docile protesters in 2011 at the University of California, he came to regret his work and said, “I have never seen such an inappropriate and improper use of chemical agents.”
The capsaicin is extracted from oleoresin or oil of the pepper/capsicum (OC), emulsified in propylene glycol and suspended in water, then pressurized to make the pepper spray.
Contact causes sensory nerves to create an incredible burning sensation. In eyes it causes tearing and involuntary closure, and perhaps temporary blindness. These let up after an hour or so. The effects can be dangerous to people with chronic lung conditions. It has been implicated in some deaths after exposure.
OC is what is commonly found in “bear sprays” hikers and campers use. Here, too, long detrimental reactions have never been studied.
So, as you watch TV reports of protesters being “tear gassed” (I verbed) in Minneapolis or in Washington, D.C., to clear the square in front of a church for a photo-op with a Bible, this might help you understand protesters’ screams.
Protesting is a right guaranteed by the First Amendment, except if you are a teenager wanting to go out for the night and are told no. . .
