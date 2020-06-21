Frank Bures: Medical impact of tear gas, pepper spray

From the California Poison Control System, severe injuries occur in 6.8% of folks. Some are oddly resistant to the effects. Worst injuries are to eyes 54%, respiratory system 18% and skin 18%. Long-term detriment has never been assessed.

The actual physical effect of the canister striking you in the face may be worse. Recently, one person had her glasses broken by the container, blinding her in one eye. There are sporadic reports of deaths from exposure, especially in people with lung disease such as asthma.

Actual studies on these results are almost non-existent. The history of them begins before World War I. The Hague Convention of 1899 prohibited the use of poison or poisoned weapons in warfare.

Nobody in World War I felt irritant gases violated the rule, and tear gasses were the most common form of chemical weapon. The U.S. Chemical Warfare Service developed tear gas grenades in 1919. Use of tear gas and other chemical weapons in warfare was prohibited by the Geneva Protocol of 1925, a treaty signed by most countries. Ironically, police and civilian self-defense use is not similarly banned.

Pepper spray works in a totally differently mode. Capsicum (KAP-sih-cum) is the genus of peppers that include hot or chili or red peppers.