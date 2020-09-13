Frank Bures: Masks reduce rate, severity of COVID-19

Dr. Gandhi points out two real-life instances to illustrate masks’ value. One was on a now legendary Australian cruise ship with an outbreak where all passengers and staff were issued N-95 masks.

All were tested once on shore. The asymptomatic rate was 81%, compared to 20% on other unmasked cruises.

More evidence for masks’ benefits comes from a seafood processing plant in Oregon and a chicken processing plant in Arkansas. In both places, workers were provided masks and required to wear them at all times. In the outbreaks from both plants nearly 95% were asymptomatic.

In an academic version of her article in the Sept. 8 New England Journal of Medicine, Dr. Gandhi wrote almost the same information, but said, “universal facial masking might help reduce the severity of disease and ensure that a greater proportion of new infections are asymptomatic. … It could be a form of “variolation” that would generate immunity and thereby slow the spread of the virus as we await a vaccine.”

Variolation was used in variola or smallpox prevention prior to that vaccine. People who were susceptible to smallpox were inoculated with material from a skin blister of an infected person to try to cause mild infection and subsequent immunity.

Could you say this column unmasks the value of masks? Sure, they’re annoying as all get out, and fog up glasses, but if they free us from disease and misery, shouldn’t all of us capitulate and mask up?

Frank A. Bures is a semi-retired dermatologist in Winona.

