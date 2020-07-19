Frank Bures: Lingering COVID damage, consequences

Richard Quest is one of the most colorful broadcasters on the international CNN network. I remember seeing him in almost every country we were lucky to visit. He just wrote of his infection: “I got infected back in mid-April. The onset of symptoms came quickly. I suddenly noticed feeling very tired, and I had a new cough. I got tested, and the morning after…I had tested positive. The virus is like a tornado. When it lands, it swirls through your body, causing chaos, confusion, coughs, wreaking damage to each organ it touches. Some won’t survive its visit…. It will roar through your body, kill some on the way, injure all in its path — and when you think, ‘Well, thank God it’s gone,’ look around, the damage is strewn everywhere and will be with you long after the crisis has passed. COVID is a tornado with a very long tail.”