Frank Bures: Lingering COVID damage, consequences

The infection by the Sars-CoV-2 virus affects people differently.
These are known as “host responses” and we are far from understanding their variations. The symptoms people develop are not “like a cold,” and they don’t just “get over it” quickly in most cases.
In the early days of this new, constantly developing story, people would be seen on TV discharged from hospital with caregivers applauding them. It turns out they were usually far from well or normal for quite some time.
There are several news stories and personal reports of prolonged and difficult recoveries, often with permanent residuals. One in the July 6 Minneapolis Star-Tribune described the course of a 38-year-old Ironman athlete who was in the hospital from March 9 through April 6.
At home, he first needed supplemental oxygen just to walk to the mailbox. He was “shocked by his slow recovery of strength” and has lingering symptoms, such as numbness in one thigh. Now he can run a 5K, swim a mile, and bike one hour for 18-20 miles.
He hopes to be able to enter an Ironman competition in November. But he may have scarring and permanent lung damage from the infection, being on a ventilator, and a heart-lung machine known as ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygen, out-of-body oxygen administration — a true out of body experience).
Richard Quest is one of the most colorful broadcasters on the international CNN network. I remember seeing him in almost every country we were lucky to visit. He just wrote of his infection: “I got infected back in mid-April. The onset of symptoms came quickly. I suddenly noticed feeling very tired, and I had a new cough. I got tested, and the morning after…I had tested positive. The virus is like a tornado. When it lands, it swirls through your body, causing chaos, confusion, coughs, wreaking damage to each organ it touches. Some won’t survive its visit…. It will roar through your body, kill some on the way, injure all in its path — and when you think, ‘Well, thank God it’s gone,’ look around, the damage is strewn everywhere and will be with you long after the crisis has passed. COVID is a tornado with a very long tail.”
A more objective assessment from Italy’s experience was just published in the July 9 online JAMA journal. As of June 3, reporting on 31,845 confirmed cases, 71.4% presented with common symptoms of cough, fever, trouble breathing, aches and pains, fatigue, digestive troubles and missing senses of smell and taste.
A total of 143 patients were reassessed at about 60 days after their onset of symptoms. Only 18 (12.6%) were completely free of any COVID symptoms; 32% had one or two symptoms, and 55% had three or more.
Worsened quality of life was reported by 44.1%. Main symptoms included fatigue (53.1%), joint pain (27.3%) and chest pain (21.7%). The science of the experience speaks loud and clear here. Future follow-up studies will add clarity.
On July 14, an article from the European Heart Journal cited a review of echocardiograms of 1, 216 COVID patients from 69 countries. It revealed more than half had heart damage with 667 (55%) having scan abnormalities.
One in seven had what researchers described as severe abnormalities. It did not report long-term follow-up, but with that much involvement, it would be surprising if all healed.
Another article in the July 11 Star-Tribune described the ordeal of a woman who had been in a medically induced coma on a ventilator for three weeks from COVID. She was admitted March 28. When she awoke, her first attempt at sitting up lasted only seconds. Four months after she was infected, she said, “I still to this day get tired very easily, but it’s much, much better. She lost 30 pounds (tough, expensive weight loss program). Sadly, her long-term partner died of it during that time, leaving her alone, with only his ashes.
The University of Minnesota rehab directors observed the fatigue and lack of energy last much longer than they would have guessed. One doctor said she was astonished by the muscle atrophy and severe dysfunction. She suspects the time spent on ventilators correlates to a degree.
We are still learning a lot about this infection because it is a systemic disease, unlike influenza, creates additional problems from being on a ventilator, and induces in some the overaggressive immune reaction called cytokine release storm.
As Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the most brilliant, globally respected and perceptive doctors alive, says, we have to adapt our views with the science as it develops.
An extensive article in the The Atlantic, July 13, recounting Donald Trump’s misstatements about COVID, cited his July 4 claim that “99% of COVID cases are totally harmless.”
The science and personal testimony above refutes that pretty convincingly. Dr. Fauci said the evidence shows that the virus can make you seriously ill even if it doesn’t kill you. Don’t you hate it when the facts spoil your story?
We are still learning a lot about this infection because it is a systemic disease, unlike influenza, creates additional problems from being on a ventilator, and induces in some the overaggressive immune reaction called cytokine release storm.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!