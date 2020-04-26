Frank Bures: Let's go on a diet from microplastics

We consume them by inhaling them, drinking them and eating them if they have settled on our grub, or come already stuffed in the fish or other nutrition we munch down.

Three questions have been raised with no certain answers to date. The first is where are they environmentally? So far, wherever they have been sought, they’ve been found. The second question is what foods and liquids that we consume contain them? The third and medically relevant is, are they bad for us? (With a column like this, you know the answer is likely yes.)

A partial answer to number one comes from a Minneapolis Star Tribune column (Aug. 12, 2019): Microplastics pose a new threat to the Great Lakes. It states that the amount of them found in western Lake Superior compared to the other lakes is high, except for Lake Erie.

A 2015 survey of four water-treatment plants showed they discharged an average of 214 pounds of microplastics a day or 39 tons a year.

A crucial Canadian study from the June 5, 2019, Environmental Science and Technology journal tried to answer the second question by analyzing 26 published studies representing more than 3,600 samples.