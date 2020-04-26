Frank Bures: Let's go on a diet from microplastics

Happy Belated Earth Day for 2020 (sort of the year that wasn’t so far).
While a regal viral plague is plaguing most parts of the world, we have to continue our vigilant consideration of other pestilences that are polluting and damaging our Mother Earth and us.
Plastics would certainly be one of them, along with the continued threat from climate change. Isn’t that a happy note from which to launch?
A daily question is what’s for supper. Perhaps a better phrase would be, what would you like with your microplastics? Human microplastics consumption is becoming recognized as a true and potential medical/health concern.
Humans have produced more than 8 billion tons of plastic, mostly since the 1950s. Less than 10% has been recycled. Almost all of it is still with us in some form.
Pictures abound of beaches littered with it, oceans filled with it like the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, and dead marine animals’ stomachs stuffed with plastic pieces.
It has been found in the deepest ocean trenches and on tops of mountain ranges. It is in various cosmetics and clothes, polyester and microfiber material, which is thread from woven polyester and polyamide.
As materials are thrown or rinsed away, it is beaten around and eventually enters water sources, breaking up into smaller and smaller pieces. When they become 5mm or tinier, we categorize them as microplastics, all the way down to sesame seed size or the diameter of three human hairs.
We consume them by inhaling them, drinking them and eating them if they have settled on our grub, or come already stuffed in the fish or other nutrition we munch down.
Three questions have been raised with no certain answers to date. The first is where are they environmentally? So far, wherever they have been sought, they’ve been found. The second question is what foods and liquids that we consume contain them? The third and medically relevant is, are they bad for us? (With a column like this, you know the answer is likely yes.)
A partial answer to number one comes from a Minneapolis Star Tribune column (Aug. 12, 2019): Microplastics pose a new threat to the Great Lakes. It states that the amount of them found in western Lake Superior compared to the other lakes is high, except for Lake Erie.
A 2015 survey of four water-treatment plants showed they discharged an average of 214 pounds of microplastics a day or 39 tons a year.
A crucial Canadian study from the June 5, 2019, Environmental Science and Technology journal tried to answer the second question by analyzing 26 published studies representing more than 3,600 samples.
From that data, which examined only 15% of Americans’ diet or caloric intake, they estimated annual HMC ranges from 39,000-52,000 particles, depending on age and gender. There were data for seafood, added sugars, salts, beer, both bottled and tap water, and air, but not grains, vegetables, beef, or poultry, the other 85% of our diet. Another recent study from Australia’s University of Newcastle estimates we consume about 5gm a week, roughly the size of a credit card. (Can a credit card be bad for you in more ways than one?)
Bottled water was such a huge contributor of microplastics, they did a separate comparison of that to tap water. If people drink water only from bottled sources, they ingested roughly 90,000 particles a year, but drinking only tap water gives about 4,000 a year. It still has some.
The third question of detriment from microplastic consumption is a theoretical question with no factual answers. In some animals, particles can cross the brain’s protective membrane and possibly pass through the placenta to a fetus.
One researcher says there aren’t enough data to determine health effects yet. But another says, “There cannot be no effect.”
It’s not only the components in plastic that get leached out of the plastic, but also the other pollutants that adhere to the plastic granules, including dioxin, polychlorinated biphenyls, polychlorinated aromatic hydrocarbons and others. All these have established ill effects on us, from hormone disruption, to fetal abnormalities to cancers. If they saturate our tissues for a long time, we don’t know the results individually or collectively.
A fitting end here is a study from Vienna, Austria, of stool samples for microplastics taken from eight healthy subjects from seven continents, and published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. An average of 20 pieces per 10 gm of stool were found in all samples, and nine plastic types were identified.
So, on that cheerful note, we’ll say every day should be Earth Day. We must continue to improve our Mother’s health and well-being for all of us. At least nobody found that plastics added calories to diets. And beer doesn’t have many plastics at all.
