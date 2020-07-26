Frank Bures: Immunity induced by vaccines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The horse race is on in the COVID vaccine world, and it’s becoming more heated by the day.

The monetary prize is big, but the hope that it works is even bigger. This column is going to attempt the impossible, to explain in a few simple words how any vaccine tries to induce an immune response in what are called the humoral (no bad jokes) and cellular parts of the response.

There are currently between 130-150 unrelated COVID vaccine trials. The first one was reported in the July 14 New England Journal of Medicine. Made by the American company, Moderna, it was a phase 1, dose-escalating open label trial in 45 healthy adults.

Three dose levels were used with vaccinations two months apart. This is called a dose response curve. There were only mild reactions and none severe from the injections. Everyone produced proper antibodies to the virus. So far, so good.

This is the humoral phase of immunity. The different antibody types produced by B lymphocyte-generated plasma cells made the antibodies found in blood, in older times called body humors.

OK, here we go. Hang on. No snoozing. A bad bug finds its way into you. Something recognizes it as foreign. Lymphocytes are one of the five traditional categories of our white blood cells, which are not only found in lymph.