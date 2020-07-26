Frank Bures: Immunity induced by vaccines

The horse race is on in the COVID vaccine world, and it’s becoming more heated by the day.
The monetary prize is big, but the hope that it works is even bigger. This column is going to attempt the impossible, to explain in a few simple words how any vaccine tries to induce an immune response in what are called the humoral (no bad jokes) and cellular parts of the response.
There are currently between 130-150 unrelated COVID vaccine trials. The first one was reported in the July 14 New England Journal of Medicine. Made by the American company, Moderna, it was a phase 1, dose-escalating open label trial in 45 healthy adults.
Three dose levels were used with vaccinations two months apart. This is called a dose response curve. There were only mild reactions and none severe from the injections. Everyone produced proper antibodies to the virus. So far, so good.
This is the humoral phase of immunity. The different antibody types produced by B lymphocyte-generated plasma cells made the antibodies found in blood, in older times called body humors.
OK, here we go. Hang on. No snoozing. A bad bug finds its way into you. Something recognizes it as foreign. Lymphocytes are one of the five traditional categories of our white blood cells, which are not only found in lymph.
There are two broad subsets of them. One subset is B cells, first identified in a gland or bursa of birds. These recognize things that generate trouble or pathogens circulating in blood and not inside cells, like coronaviruses. They are stimulated (omit complicated steps) to transform into plasma cells, which make the antibody varieties.
The other subset is T-cells, named for their thymus gland origin. A pathogen is an entity, usually but not always microbial, that generates pathos (badness, or illness).
T-cells function primarily to kill pathogens inside cells, but interact with B-cells to produce cells with the memory of the pathogen. B-cells also produce memory cells (omit complicated steps) of a different type.
T-cell memory is where a small clone of them remains viable for an indeterminate time with the capability of re-activating and multiplying to kill a future invader. Examples of life-long immunity produced this way are measles and chickenpox.
Also very simplistically, the vaccine trial phases are the initial phase one with a small number of subjects, to check for any reactivity like the Moderna study.
Phase 2 uses a larger number of humans again to find immune responses and more importantly check for serious reactions. Two much-publicized studies in the newest Lancet journal are examples of phase 2 trials.
The Oxford University vaccine (into which the U.S. has dumped $1.2 billion buying the promise of 300 million doses by October) involved 1,077 volunteers receiving one dose. It did elicit both humoral and cellular responses.
A two-dose regimen was then used in 10 patients to check for greater response, with promising results. Apparently, large scale, real world trials are underway in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.
The Chinese study in the Lancet reported good responses as well. China has approved its use in its military in late June. No more results so far. Phase 3 trials of thousands of people are a long way off.
Another study from a collaboration between the pharmacy giant Pfizer and BioNTech, a research company, had initial data from a German study of 60 healthy volunteers that showed an immune response and was well tolerated.
The big news splash was about the money deal the U.S. made of $1.95 billion to secure 100 million doses by December with the rights to 500 million more, which won’t be paid until delivery, provided the vaccine works. Ah, the catch!
This vaccine, the Moderna one, the Oxford one, and several others are using an as-yet unproven genetic methodology to construct probes to create the desired reaction. It has been around for a long time, but not used for vaccines. None of these vaccines has been approved and marketed.
The fledgling realities of these vaccines are totally lost in the political and economic hype from Big Pharma and entrepreneurs.
Another study just found antibody levels declined in a few months for patients who had mild disease, like a Chinese earlier study. That does not say if the person has long-term immunity or not. The issue is if T-cells with a memory have been created and will remain viable in lymph nodes and elsewhere.
The rapid early development of these vaccines is due to the new genetic technology. It doesn’t eliminate the need for long-term experience with tests in large numbers of folks.
The White House’s so-called Warp Speed vaccine project name smacks of the snake oil hucksterism of the ages. There is no replacing real experience to see if the protection endures in our T-cells’ memories, especially in older folks. Maybe rename the program Warped Speed?
