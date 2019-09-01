An article appeared in the Center for Disease Control’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly publication assessing the incidence of human papilloma virus or wart virus linked to or associated with the nine-strain HPV vaccine given to prevent infections from the viruses.
Two of the strains, 16 and 18, are responsible for 70-75% of all female cervical cancers. These and other strains can infect exposed cells during contact, become incorporated into the cell’s make-up and cause cancer after a years’ long latent period.
The cancers induced by HPV include cervical, vagina, external female genitalia, penile, anal, and oropharyngeal (mouth and throat).
Researchers extracted these cases from U.S. Cancer Statistics registries during the years 2012-2016, from every state.
They found an annual average of 34,800 HPV associated cancers. Of these, 32,100 (92%) were attributable to HPV types targeted by the nine-strain vaccine. The most common were cervical (9,700) and oropharyngeal (12,600), then anal (6,000), vulvar (2,500), penile (700), and vaginal cancers (600).
There are all kinds wart viruses in the world in all kinds of creatures. The ones in other mammals often differ from human types. At least 150 human types have been identified. Certain ones affect skin areas and others like to infect mucous membrane tissue.
The nine-valent type vaccine (Gardasil-9) contains two breeds, 6 and 11, that don’t foster cancers later. It also includes types 16 and 18 which are the worst actors and types 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58, which may be cancer inducing or oncogenic.
The original HPV vaccines were one with two strains, and the nine strain’s ancestor, Gardasil, which then had only four strains.
Both of these are no longer available in the U.S.
A new study from Canada published in the Lancet journal analyzed 1702 articles on the effects of HPV vaccines during the last 10 years, looking at a total of 66 million females and males under 30 years old, living in 14 wealthy countries where Pap smears, biopsies and surgeries are readily available.
In poor countries, cervical cancer is a leading cause of death, still killing 300,000 females a year.
It is hoped the vaccine will lower death rates. HPV mouth and throat cancers transmitted via oral sex in American men have surpassed cervical cancer rates in American women, according to a 2017 study.
Since vaccines, genital and anal warts have dropped by 67% among teen-aged girls, 54% in women aged 25-29, and 31% in women 25-29. They lessened by half in teen boys and a third in men up to age 24.
The cancer frequency has not been calculated yet because of the long latency of development after infections. There are some early data from Australia where a vaccine has been in use for 12 years to show definite cancer decrease.
There are also very tantalizing case reports of vaccination treating squamous cell skin cancers (SCC). In 2017, Dr. Anna Nicols, University of Miami, reported two patients with several SCC who received vaccinations and developed far fewer SCC.
Another patient was a 97-year-old woman whose leg had so many SCCs she was not considered a surgical candidate. Creatively, Dr. Nicols and a colleague vaccinated the woman with two doses, and then injected the vaccine directly into the tumor. All her tumors resolved 11 months after the first tumor injection. She was still clear at almost 100.
Another case report from 2010 showed a 31-year-old male with very treatment-resistant warts who received three doses of the four-strain Gardasil vaccine. All 30 of his warts had disappeared by eight months.
Yet another case report from 2017 told of a 77-year-old male with long-term immune system suppression for ulcerative colitis. He manufactured more than 70 very symptomatic warts over six month on torso and limbs. Citing other successful case reports of treating with a vaccine, the docs used the nine-valent newer vaccine in three doses. The symptoms improved in the first three weeks. The wart numbers decreased to three by 15 months. In someone with a compromised immune system, that’s impressive.
The vaccine obviously has promise. The problem is not the vaccine or reactions to it, but the bad rap, false rumors and lies it got initially.
Such nonsense included that it increases girls’ sexual appetites, or causes sudden death, paralysis, or premature menopause.
After more than 100 million doses in the U.S. and more than 270 million worldwide, no pattern has emerged showing any dangerous or lethal outcomes, according to the National Cancer Institute. Yet only half of adolescents have gotten the full course of three HPV shots in the U.S.
Lots of people feel uneasy talking about it because the viruses are passed on through physical contact during sexual activity. But we have to accept the realities of human behavior.
The vaccines will prevent deaths. What is there to argue? I am unaware of any even experimental vaccines for digital nasal mining.
