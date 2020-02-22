Frank Bures: How important is soap in hand washing?

I was asked why we need to use soap for hand washing.
“Because,” I said, “my mom said so.”
After mom said it, what’s left to say?
There actually is a more explanatory medical answer. From the website of the Global Hand-washing Partnership: “Hand washing with soap is substantially more effective at cleaning your hands than washing with water alone. Rinsing hands with water is preferable to not hand washing at all. But using soap is more effective in removing dirt and germs from hands.”
Disease-causing germs, primarily, but not exclusively, bacteria, adhere more in grease, dirt and the natural oils on hand skin.
Water doesn’t emulsify or breakup oil very effectively (remember the adage “oil and water don’t mix?”). Soap can disrupt the film and its contents after the rubbing and friction of the proper 20-second wash you should do. It can then be rinsed off down the old drain.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hand-washing education reduces the number of people contracting diarrhea by 23 to 40%, reduces diarrheal illnesses in people with weakened immune systems by 58%, reduces respiratory illnesses such as colds in the general population by 16 to 21% and reduces absenteeism due to digestive illness in schoolchildren by 29-57%.
About 1,800,000 children younger than 5 die each year from diarrheal disease and pneumonia, the top two killers of kids worldwide.
Hand washing with soap could protect 1 out of 3 young children from diarrhea and almost 1 of 5 from lung infections such as pneumonia. It also could eliminate much of the 1.5 billion worm parasite infections worldwide.
Estimated rates of global hand washing after using the toilet are only 19%. Access to soap is not universal, nor do all people have things like running water and electricity.
Where soap is available, particularly in poorer households, it is perceived as a precious commodity for laundry, bathing and dish washing, and not so much for hand hygiene. When scarce, even soapy water can an effective, low-cost alternative. Washing with other cleansing agents like ash can help remove bacteria, or even water alone with rubbing.
Curiously, hand washing water does not have to be as clean as drinking water, but it should not be contaminated with fecal bacteria.
Water temperature is irrelevant. The study has been done by culturing volunteers’ skin after washing in different water temperatures, and there is no improvement of bacterial removal with hot vs. cold or cool.
Studies show that wiping or drying hands with a clean towel or dry piece of cloth or the paper dispensed in public bathrooms can remove more germs not done in by washing. Air-drying doesn’t have as much bacterial benefit. There have been studies that show blow dryers actually spread bugs around the bathroom, but that’s another topic.
In the past couple of years, antibacterial chemicals in soaps have been shown not to be more effective than soap alone.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizers of at least 60% concentration can be beneficial if soap and water aren’t available. They have to be rubbed in well and let dry to kill bugs.
They don’t work on all microbes, either. If hands are obviously soiled, using sanitizers will not remove dirt like soap and rubbing.
The summary of good technique is to lather patties up all over, rub and scrub for about 20 seconds, which equals the time it takes to sing — or hum — “Happy Birthday” twice (it won’t age you), rinse thoroughly under running water if available, and then dry completely with a cloth or paper towel.
Air-drying isn’t as good, according to bacterial sampling on hands using each method.
With the current mania about the spread of the new/novel strain of coronavirus, now dubbed COVID19, the chatter around hand washing is having a renaissance, especially for travelers on airplanes.
In one article, a microbiologist and pathologist from New York University said: “The 10 dirtiest things are your fingers. ... Just think about where your hands have been in the past 24 hours. Now think about all the hands that have touched airplane tray tables and seat buckles. If that doesn’t give you pause, consider whether you bite your nails, touch your face or rub your eyes.”
Should you always wear surgical gloves traveling? Only 1 in 5 people at any airport will have clean hands. Raising the number to 3 in 5 could slow the global spread of disease by almost 70%.
Mom was right. You should use soap and water frequently for maximal medical prevention. You need to get ”into a lather” over hand washing, so you can make a clean getaway. Mom will be proud.