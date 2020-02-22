Frank Bures: How important is soap in hand washing?

About 1,800,000 children younger than 5 die each year from diarrheal disease and pneumonia, the top two killers of kids worldwide.

Hand washing with soap could protect 1 out of 3 young children from diarrhea and almost 1 of 5 from lung infections such as pneumonia. It also could eliminate much of the 1.5 billion worm parasite infections worldwide.

Estimated rates of global hand washing after using the toilet are only 19%. Access to soap is not universal, nor do all people have things like running water and electricity.

Where soap is available, particularly in poorer households, it is perceived as a precious commodity for laundry, bathing and dish washing, and not so much for hand hygiene. When scarce, even soapy water can an effective, low-cost alternative. Washing with other cleansing agents like ash can help remove bacteria, or even water alone with rubbing.

Curiously, hand washing water does not have to be as clean as drinking water, but it should not be contaminated with fecal bacteria.

Water temperature is irrelevant. The study has been done by culturing volunteers’ skin after washing in different water temperatures, and there is no improvement of bacterial removal with hot vs. cold or cool.