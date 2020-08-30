Frank Bures: How does COVID virus go viral?

How is the coronavirus, SARS-CoV2, transmitted from person to person?
The question has been up in the air since the start of the infection, presumably in China.
Recent articles with differing opinions about airborne transmission have appeared in the JAMA Network online publication on July 13 as a viewpoint by authors from Harvard hospitals and medical school, and another in the August 20 British Medical Journal from Australian doctors, very much opposite the American opinion.
The discussion revolves around viruses being catapulted into the air via breathing, talking, coughing, sneezing, yelling, singing, etc.
They are carried in water droplets of a spectrum of sizes in the micron diameter range. For a long time, the ones larger than 5 microns were labeled droplets and have been thought to travel only about 3-6 feet in air, then fall to the ground.
The ones smaller than 5 microns are able to float in the air much farther distances, and can enter our lungs’ air sacs or alveoli. The virus itself is only 0.1 microns wide.
The World Health Organization and the U.S. CDC have said that the main two modes of transmission are inhaling the larger droplets and touching objects with viruses on them, which led to folks bleaching groceries for a while.
Then a letter written by researchers showing the smaller aerosol droplets did cause infection, was signed by 239 scientists and published July 6 in Clinical Infectious Diseases: “It is time to address airborne transmission of COVID-19.”
This changed the official position of the WHO, with some skepticism remaining.
The BMJ article says that particles of up to 50 microns have been carried in air for many yards, and the artificial division of particle size above and below 5 microns has never been supported theoretically or experimentally.
It has been shown with silica sand that 10-micron particles can reach lung tissue to produce silicosis. The article concludes, “Controlling this pandemic is difficult when the fundamental science determining the response is misunderstood. Accepting the importance of airborne transmission may be a crucial breakthrough and should not be delayed further.”
The JAMA article says that before measures were taken to inhibit viral spread, the so-called reproduction number, or how many people may get infected from one person, was between two and three.
This is the same for influenza. Chickenpox and measles are well accepted as aerosol transmissions. Measles is the champ with a reproduction number of 18.
Both those viruses have been found up and down halls in medical facilities. From the paper: “So, either the amount of this virus required to cause infection is much larger than measles, or aerosols are not the dominant mode of transmission.”
It goes on to propose the attack rate is low among medical workers in COVID units, and the household rate is 10-40%. The last sentence: “the balance of currently available evidence suggests that long-range aerosol-based transmission is not the dominant mode.”
An Aug. 11 National Geographic article tries to bridge the divide. It points out a high-speed cloud of spit from an intense sneeze with droplets of all sizes can travel 27 feet.
It nicely summarizes the problem: “One big question with airborne coronaviruses is whether long periods of time in poorly ventilated rooms would allow aerosol levels to build.”
Another paper cites the idea that being outside is 20 times safer than inside. From the lead author of the JAMA paper: “The connotation to people is that, if I walk by a person on the street who is exhaling, I’m going to get sick. That, I think, is both an inaccurate and unduly fearsome kind of message.” (I agree.)
A wonderful Time magazine article appeared Aug. 25 by one of the 239 signers of the letter to the WHO, Jose Luis-Jimenez, University of Colorado, a chemist and leading aerosol researcher.
He stated that touching contaminated objects or fomites (FO-mytes) was not a major transmission route because an intense hand-washing program/study in the UK led to only a 16% reduction in cases. You still should keep washing your hands. Mom said so. One cartoon had a guy saying his hands used so much alcohol sanitizer, they had to join a 12-step program.
Dr. Jimenez cited the centuries old concept of disease being spread by “bad air” or miasma (my-AS-ma, from the Greek for stain).
Also called night air, it was believed that it came from decaying swamps and rotting organic matter, and carried a ghostly cloud of plagues and disease like malaria. In 1910, Dr. Charles Chapin published a seminal book “The Sources and Modes of Infection,” which tried to bury the concept of aerosol transmission. It held sway from then until now.
A summary of Dr. Jimenez’ thoughts: A civic duty, for avoiding crowding, indoors, low-ventilation, close proximity, long duration, unmasked talking/singing/yelling. (Sounds like in a bar?)
The upshot is we still don’t know all we need to prevent infections, especially how many viruses it takes to start an infection. A researcher from Virginia Tech said, “Even for the flu, which we’ve studied for decades, we still don’t know how much is transmitted by aerosols or touching contaminated objects.” So, we’re still not sure how the virus “goes viral”.
Do indoor gatherings spread disease? A clip from the Maria Faust Sonnet Contest reminded us that Shakespeare wrote many of his sonnets when his Globe Theater endured shutdowns during episodes of the plague.
Shall we all write something for the Sonnet Contest for next year?
