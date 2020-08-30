Frank Bures: How does COVID virus go viral?

Then a letter written by researchers showing the smaller aerosol droplets did cause infection, was signed by 239 scientists and published July 6 in Clinical Infectious Diseases: “It is time to address airborne transmission of COVID-19.”

This changed the official position of the WHO, with some skepticism remaining.

The BMJ article says that particles of up to 50 microns have been carried in air for many yards, and the artificial division of particle size above and below 5 microns has never been supported theoretically or experimentally.

It has been shown with silica sand that 10-micron particles can reach lung tissue to produce silicosis. The article concludes, “Controlling this pandemic is difficult when the fundamental science determining the response is misunderstood. Accepting the importance of airborne transmission may be a crucial breakthrough and should not be delayed further.”

The JAMA article says that before measures were taken to inhibit viral spread, the so-called reproduction number, or how many people may get infected from one person, was between two and three.

This is the same for influenza. Chickenpox and measles are well accepted as aerosol transmissions. Measles is the champ with a reproduction number of 18.