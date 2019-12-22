If you are at a loss for ideas for Christmas gifts, especially for grandchildren, here’s a suggestion that might not have occurred to you: money for music lessons.
You can offer to pay for someone’s lessons, even if they aren’t your kin. It is a gift that will last a lifetime. Some kids might feel you’re giving them the equivalent of a bag of brussel sprouts, until they learn the methods of producing music well enough to have it make sense and be enjoyable.
If you research the benefits of music, the studies are scientifically well done and voluminous that demonstrate music, especially in a group like a band, orchestra or chorus, stimulates all forms of learning.
One reference that lists 10 benefits of music instruction cites 90.2% higher graduation and 93.9% attendance rates in schools with music programs and 72.9% and 84.9 % with no music programs.
Another reference states the other marvelous benefits from participating in music education are:
- Stronger language skills created by wiring the left-brain where language is processed to function better.
- Improved test scores shown in many studies, with one from the University of Kansas revealing elementary schools with superior music programs had students score 22% higher in English and 20% higher in math testing.
- Higher self esteem for music students.
- Better listening skills in all disciplines.
- Better understanding of math concepts, like fractions (maybe not algebra or calculus) because many musical concepts have math counterparts.
- Making the brain work more. There is good neuroscience research to show that children involved in music have larger growth of neural activity than those not involved. When you’re playing an instrument, you use more of your brain. One study found 90% of a player’s cerebral cortex is active while playing.
- Stress relief. Young people in instrumental and vocal groups attest to that repetitively. Other studies have monitored blood pressure and pulse to find them improved.
- Nurturing creativity, eliciting flexibility and originality, which transfer to other occupations.
- Helping special-needs children open up and communicate much more easily.
- Learning pattern recognition in other knowledges. One report showed music students score 63 points higher on verbal and 44 points higher math sections of the SAT. And there are more benefits, too many to list them all.
Another reference approached the question of what is learned from music education by asking what non-music-related thing each person derived from it.
You have free articles remaining.
The responses included remarks like “it’s OK not to be the best;” “surround yourself with rivals,” which stimulates you to achieve; “having an outlet for your anxiety is key;” “embrace your inner awesomeness;” “be punctual;” “everything counts;” “finding wisdom through mistakes;” “family is the company you keep;” “the people who meet and bond through music are people who are bonded for life.” And so on.
So making music can help you live a happier, healthier life and make more positive choices for yourself.
Perhaps you recall having instrumental music lessons as a kid, especially as a beginner, when the fruits of your labors were far from being understood as you were forced to “practice” for so much time each day.
It seemed like an eternity during the formative years. It probably was quite a while before you could figure out how to make the darned horn or fiddle function in a gratifying musical manner.
I sure didn’t cotton to my mother’s tender ministrations to my tooting my clarinet by keeping time for me with a back scratcher pounded on a hassock like a metronome. (I still kind of think metronomes are evil inventions.)
But now still practicing and playing my clarinet at 76 for enjoyment and relaxation makes me realize those sessions with mom and all the lessons with teachers that shaped my life personally and musically had clear value, for which I am grateful.
We are financing music lessons for our grandchildren. My wife calls them scholarships. Just maybe you might consider giving a young person the same gift this Christmas that can last their lifetime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.