A question from one of our grandsons was the inspiration for this quick commentary.
We had just eaten, and he shivered and asked, “Why do I get cold after I eat?”
Well, here goes, young’un.
I thought I would go modern and not academic, and “ask the computer” why you get cold after you eat. A lot of answers and opinions popped up.
The food consumed does not need to be cold for this to happen.
It relates to a shift of blood volume from muscles and other more external tissues to your abdominal digestive organs’ blood supply, which needs to absorb all the digested nutrients and goodies for the rest of your body.
It can last as long as 30 to 45 minutes. In a resting or steady state, the blood flow to your abdominal organs is about 25-30% of your heart’s pumping output. The artery and vein system to that area is labeled your splanchnic (SPLANK-nik) bed or circulation. That word derives from the Greek splanchnon, plural splanchna, for inward parts or organs.
For our grandson’s purpose the main important digestive organs are intestines and liver. During digestion, at least 13 hormonal type compounds are secreted to cause the splanchnic vessels to dilate.
Plus, there are internal cell mechanisms to allow the vessel muscle cells to relax. Add to that the unconscious nervous system controls of vessel contraction or dilation, and you have a complicated process. But aren’t we a complicated species in the first place, or at least difficult to understand?
No one reference stated how much volume is diverted during digestion, but I recall from the Dark Ages of medical school physiology (body function) that it was somewhere around 40%. Sounds good to me.
Several lay references mentioned disease conditions that can induce the post-prandial (after eating) chills.
You have free articles remaining.
One possibility is low thyroid or hypothyroidism. Those folks usually are very sensitive to temperature changes in general and intolerant to cold.
But other symptoms often accompany the coldness, like low energy, weight gain, hair loss, depression, brittle nails and hair.
Since learning of the hypothyroid state, I have always been struck by the similarity between that and aging and have wondered if our thyroid hormones just don’t work as well as we “evolve” (like so much else).
Other, more remote conditions that might cause this chilled state would be malnutrition, anemia, diabetes, lupus, AIDS and anorexia nervosa (which induces some malnutrition).
If the chilling becomes more intense and regular, perhaps entertaining thoughts of these could be appropriate. Not so much for our kiddo. Plus he was tired and ready for bed.
Home remedies for the average shiverer include trying to eat or drink at least some hot foods or libations, such as tea, with a meal.
Consuming some ginger slices before a meal with a bit of salt is another recommendation. In the copious lay entries of opinions, taking cinnamon and chromium helped one person, but no rationale was offered for it. Another suggestion is not to overeat, again not sure why that should help. As one wise nurse once told me, opinions are like belly buttons: everybody has one.
So, there you have it, young man, the story behind your question.
This is the same young scholar, who a couple years ago asked me one of those perceptive child questions about germs. I launched into what I thought was a simple medical reply. After two sentences, he announced, “OK, that’s enough.”
So, maybe this is enough for now. It’s merely a chilling after-dinner thought.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.