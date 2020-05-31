Frank Bures: Get in step with benefits of walking

The spring of 2020 has become one of cloistered, claustrophobic, quarantined sheltering at home with no real outlet except to rediscover walking as a great exercise and pastime.
An article given to me from the April 18, 2020, Wall Street Journal was entitled “Why Walking Matters — Now More Than Ever.” It was penned by Shane O’Meara, a professor of experimental brain research at Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland. He has just published his book, “In Praise of Walking: A New Scientific Exploration.”
He points out that during relative confinement, walking is one of our few forms of accessible exercise.
He points out, “It benefits us on many levels, physical and psychological.” He reminds us that as few as three or four days of inactivity reduces muscle mass, starting to replace muscle with fat deposits. (Is that why my body feels like a bank for deposits into my fat account?)
Investigating the Internet references for walking benefits, many entries list them, while others cite studies to justify the recommendation. Various websites talk of the 5, 6, 7, 10, 20 or 387 benefits of walking. None told how bad walking was for you. Curiously, not one I found could peddle a product connected to it, except for an exercise machine. One site listed these benefits:
1. Burning calories (Burn, baby, burn!), depending on speed, distance covered, terrain (uphill better than on the flat, more outside than a treadmill).
2. Strengthening your heart. Going for 30 minutes five days a week can reduce coronary heart disease by 19%, and lower blood pressure.
3. Possibly helping lower your blood sugar.
4. Easing joint pain: it helps “lubricate joints, especially knees and hips, and strengthens muscles around them for support. Trekking 5-6 miles a week may help prevent degenerative arthritis;
5. Boosting immune function. One study tracked 1,000 adults during flu season. Those walking at a moderate pace 30-45 minutes a day, had 43% fewer sick days and fewer upper respiratory infections. Symptoms also lessened if they were sick. There are more complicated data to measure different blood counts, etc.
6. Boosting your energy.
7. Improving your mood. Different studies show walking 30 minutes a few days of the week can reduce anxiety, depression and a negative mood, while boosting self-esteem and lowering social withdrawal symptoms.
8. Extending your life. The claim is that walking at a moderate pace compared to slow pace resulted in a 20% reduced overall death risk. (Does it enable you to spend an additional five months in a nursing home at $7,000/month?)
9. Strengthening your leg muscles and bones, more so in hilly areas.
10. Boosting creative thinking. One study of four experiments compared people trying to think of new ideas walking vs. sitting. Walking won, especially if outdoors. Professor O’Meara: “A walking brain is a more active brain” (Is that intracranially or out on its own?)
Studies of twins found the walkers far better off than their sedentary siblings.
Walking stimulates the release of myokines, protein molecules from muscles, and brain-derived neurotropic factors from brain, which enhance new cell growth, and are called Miracle-Gro for the brain.
Using stairs if your joints permit can be more beneficial. In the days before heart stress testing machines, doctors would use flights of stairs as a measure of cardiopulmonary function.
Even today, some tell patients they are fit to have sex if they can walk up two or three flights comfortably. (How about the other way around?) Patients may be cleared for lung operations if they can manage five or six flights.
The discussion can be drawn out more with comparison to running, use of comfy shoes, steps taken, calories burned, using Fit Bit devices, etc. The point is to do it. Any is better than none, sort of like chocolate.
Walking is essential to our nature. We need not train. For those who are able, walking is the movement that we can profit from — for free — and have evolved for. Walk we must, and walk we should.
Einstein said, “Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you have to keep moving.” Or, move it, or lose it. Charles Dickens: “Walk to be healthy, walk to be happy.” My grandpa started walking five miles a day when he was 60. Now he’s 97 years old and we don’t know where he is.
