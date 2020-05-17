Frank Bures: Germicidal ultraviolet light enlightened

The idea of using ultraviolet light to disinfect surface areas from the COVID-19 virus has been brought to light by a certain White House televised press conference.
A May 7, 2020, New York Times article discussed the almost century-old technology of using indoor UVC light (I’ll explain) to “zap,” as the writer wrote, coronavirus in the air. The author said this is not “what President Trump incomprehensibly described in April when he suggested irradiating the insides of COVID-19 patients with UVL.”
Let me try to enlighten you.
All light is measured in wavelengths by us humans.
It ranges from shortest of cosmic rays to longer gamma rays to X-rays to ultraviolet then to visible, infrared and radio waves.
The ultraviolet spectrum portion is labeled thus because it begins at the point of the last wavelengths of visible light, which are the color violet.
From biological experience and experiments we have divided UVL wavelengths into shortest — UVC, mid range — UVB, and longest — UVA by their biological effects. The length from one wave peak to another is measured in 10 to the minus ninth or 10-9th meter, or nanometer, nm. No snoring, please.
In overly simplified terms, UVC measures from about 100-280 nm; UVB, 280-315 or 320; UVA, 320-400 nm.
Most UVC doesn’t reach the earth’s surface because it’s filtered out by the protective ozone layer. What UVL does reach us is mostly UVB, present during daylight hours from 10 a.m. until 3-4 p.m. and primarily responsible for sunburns and a lot of skin cancer production, and UVA, which is about the same strength all daylight hours.
UVC can burn eye corneas and retinas, but penetrates very little into human skin. UVB penetrates further into epidermis and upper dermis.
And UVA goes into mid to lower dermis to stimulate pigmentation and gradually break down the connective tissue collagen fibers to yield the W word (wrinkles, which are actually epidermal pleats. Ha, Ha). Their interactions are much more complicated than that, but we’ll save you from it.
The idea that UVL could disinfect by killing bacteria goes back to a paper published in 1878. UVL has been known to cause mutations in cellular genetic material for 100 years. The 1903 Nobel Prize for Medicine was given to Niels Finsen, a doctor and scientist, for his UVL treatment of tuberculosis of the skin called lupus vulgaris (not related to lupus erythematosus). UVL was used in Marseille, France, in 1910 to disinfect drinking water systems, but it was unreliable. Improved UVL water treatment systems became common in the 1950s in Switzerland and Austria. In 1998, it was discovered that the problematic protozoa cryptosporidium and parasite giardia, resistant to many chemicals, were sensitive to UVC. UVL water treatment systems have become much more standard today.
The microscopic critters that plague us contain either DNA or RNA genetic material. Coronaviruses possess RNA. Bacteria and fungi more often utilize DNA.
UVC energy deactivates the DNA/RNA by causing certain chemical bonds to form between specific gene bases. This prevents the DNA/RNA from being separated or “unzipped” to replicate, and the organism is unable to reproduce. In fact, if it does try to replicate, it dies.
The effectiveness of UVC depends on the “direct line of sight” contact, distance from the treatment target, intensity of the bulb, exposure time, target size, and whether the organisms are covered with anything to block the light, like dirt, or the bulb is dirty. The applications of UVC are many, including 7 or 8 medical functions, 8-10 commercial uses, pond and lake reclamation, laundry water, and all sorts of processing points in production of food, cosmetics and electronics.
It’s incredibly versatile. Some of us guys recall the barber putting his tools in a box with an eerie blue light in it (which was UVC) to disinfect the tools between customers.
The unit is not consumed when used, so it doesn’t need replacing, except when the bulbs conk out. There are no harmful, carcinogenic or polluting chemicals left behind. You can’t look directly at it, or be in the same room if it produces too much ozone, O3. That comes from the light interacting with O2, oxygen, to yield O3. Technically, it disinfects because it reduces microbes 99.9%, but doesn’t quite truly sterilize with complete eradication.
As of yet, it is not certain that UVC can disinfect coronaviruses, but the concept seems promising. It cannot be used internally for a host of reasons! Don’t you feel “enlightened” now?
