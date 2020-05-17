Frank Bures: Germicidal ultraviolet light enlightened

The microscopic critters that plague us contain either DNA or RNA genetic material. Coronaviruses possess RNA. Bacteria and fungi more often utilize DNA.

UVC energy deactivates the DNA/RNA by causing certain chemical bonds to form between specific gene bases. This prevents the DNA/RNA from being separated or “unzipped” to replicate, and the organism is unable to reproduce. In fact, if it does try to replicate, it dies.

The effectiveness of UVC depends on the “direct line of sight” contact, distance from the treatment target, intensity of the bulb, exposure time, target size, and whether the organisms are covered with anything to block the light, like dirt, or the bulb is dirty. The applications of UVC are many, including 7 or 8 medical functions, 8-10 commercial uses, pond and lake reclamation, laundry water, and all sorts of processing points in production of food, cosmetics and electronics.

It’s incredibly versatile. Some of us guys recall the barber putting his tools in a box with an eerie blue light in it (which was UVC) to disinfect the tools between customers.