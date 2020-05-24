Frank Bures: Examining drug claims in COVID debate

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and chloroquine (CQ) are old medicines that have been in the news recurrently since Donald Trump said very publicly at a March 19 press conference that HCQ could be a game changer in the treatment of COVID-19.
The stimulus for that remark seems to have been a very small French study of about six patients who had the infection were treated with both HCQ and an antibiotic azithromycin, derived from erythromycin.
It turned out to be a very badly done study, whose results have since been negated in many later studies. But the idea won’t roll over and die yet.
Both HCQ and CQ are derived from quinine, the chemical from the bark of the Peruvian cinchona tree that treated malaria.
They have been used for decades, and there is a wealth of experience that determines side effects. The concerning one that is shared by them is that they can disturb heart rhythm in a couple manners to lead to cardiac arrest and death. The western origin of the drugs, so the story goes, stems from 1636, when the wife of the Spanish Viceroy of Peru, countess Cinchona, acquired malaria while living there.
Instead of enduring the “approved” treatment of bloodletting, an Incan herbalist (the local doc and pharmacist back in the day) gave her a potion from the bark of a tree known to treat malaria. Her response was dramatic.
So, the viceroy loaded up large amounts of the powder to take back to Spain for general use. The Catholic Church controlled the powder at the time, so it was referred to as Jesuit’s Powder. It makes a great yarn to spin about this medicine’s introduction to Europeans and the countess “taking a powder,” but it sadly was debunked in 1941 by a medical historian.
The bark was first used to treat malaria in Europe in Rome in 1631. After two centuries, the active substance, quinine, was isolated from the bark in 1820, and somehow became a tonic added to gin.
During the next century it wound up in folk and patent medicines alike for malaria treatment in the southern states of America. Malaria was a huge problem among soldiers of both sides in the Civil War, sometimes determining the results of battles, as infectious maladies have for centuries.
CQ was synthesized in 1934 and used commercially in 1949. In the recent spate of use for COVID-19 it was given to actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Williams while in Australia with no real benefit, and a host of side effects, which they recounted publicly. HCQ was synthesized by a very simple addition of an “hydroxy group” to CQ in 1946, and was found to be less toxic. Through a complicated thought process, HCQ was used for systemic lupus erythematosus or SLE, which can be a terribly damaging and lethal disease.
Because of SLE’s associated arthritic problems, it also became a mainstay drug for some rheumatoid arthritis. Kind of humorously, the actual molecular mechanisms of these drugs in the individual diseases are still not fully agreed upon. But they work.
The common adverse reactions in both are nausea with cramps, no appetite, vomiting, possible hearing loss, ringing in ears/tinnitus, muscle weakness, nerve palsies, sun photosensitivity, itching, worsening of psoriasis and bleaching of hair.
The feared damage is to eyes, called retinopathy and permanent blindness with long use, much worse with CQ than HCQ. Patients taking either must have eye exams. The early side effect, which is the subject of the heated controversy, is heart rhythm disturbance, causing death, which has happened in COVID patients receiving it.
Like so many medicinal prospects that are hopeful in a lab situation, which was the case here, it hasn’t proven out in living systems. A large VA hospital study showed more patients in the group taking HCQ died than the control group. The American College of Physicians, the main U.S. group of internal medicine doctors, has published this statement: “Evidence does not support the use of HCQ or CQ alone or in combination with azithromycin to prevent COVID-19, the disease, after infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus, or for COVID-19 if it develops.”
It should only be used in a hospital setting to monitor hearts. Dr. Michael Ackerman, a Mayo cardiologist said in March it was “inexcusable” to ignore these potential cardiac side effects.
In a Lancet journal study of 96,000 plus hospitalized seriously ill COVID-19 patients from 700 hospitals, just under 15,000 were treated with hydroxychloroquine/HCQ or chloroquine/CQ alone or with an antibiotic, and were linked with a significantly higher risk of dying in hospital.”
In the “for what it’s worth” category, the New York Times reported in early April that Trump has “a small personal financial interest” in the French drug company, Sanofi, which makes HCQ with the brand name Plaquenil.
Using a treatment for its known beneficial purposes makes sense, not for something totally unproven and possibly deadly. The basic tenet of medicine is “primum non nocere,” or do no harm. Or, as Hippocrates wrote, “The physician must… do good or do no harm.”
Hope these thoughts haven’t harmed anybody.
