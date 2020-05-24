Frank Bures: Examining drug claims in COVID debate

So, the viceroy loaded up large amounts of the powder to take back to Spain for general use. The Catholic Church controlled the powder at the time, so it was referred to as Jesuit’s Powder. It makes a great yarn to spin about this medicine’s introduction to Europeans and the countess “taking a powder,” but it sadly was debunked in 1941 by a medical historian.

The bark was first used to treat malaria in Europe in Rome in 1631. After two centuries, the active substance, quinine, was isolated from the bark in 1820, and somehow became a tonic added to gin.

During the next century it wound up in folk and patent medicines alike for malaria treatment in the southern states of America. Malaria was a huge problem among soldiers of both sides in the Civil War, sometimes determining the results of battles, as infectious maladies have for centuries.

CQ was synthesized in 1934 and used commercially in 1949. In the recent spate of use for COVID-19 it was given to actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Williams while in Australia with no real benefit, and a host of side effects, which they recounted publicly. HCQ was synthesized by a very simple addition of an “hydroxy group” to CQ in 1946, and was found to be less toxic. Through a complicated thought process, HCQ was used for systemic lupus erythematosus or SLE, which can be a terribly damaging and lethal disease.