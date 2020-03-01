Frank Bures: Even grownups need their shots

The Center for Disease Control’s Advisory Council on Immunization Practices just came out with updated, 2020 recommendations for vaccinations/immunizations for children and adults.

Wait a minute. Weren’t you supposed to get all the shots you needed when you were a kid? Do adults, even older ones, need shots? Sorry, but yes.

Although not the same as children, we mature adults have our own infection prevention problems to contend with, as well as lifelong issues with the same ones we had as kids.

A majority of the vaccines can be given after what is commonly labeled “shared clinical decision-making.” That means talking over whether you really need it with your doc.

First and foremost would be an influenza vaccine of some variety. This season, an estimated 8,000 people have died from it to date.

Vaccine effectiveness varies with the seasonal strains active in the population. But being vaccinated is better than getting sick from influenza, going to the hospital and maybe dying, right? There are three vaccine types this year, and it’s not too late to get one.