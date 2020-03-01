Frank Bures: Even grownups need their shots

The Center for Disease Control’s Advisory Council on Immunization Practices just came out with updated, 2020 recommendations for vaccinations/immunizations for children and adults.
Wait a minute. Weren’t you supposed to get all the shots you needed when you were a kid? Do adults, even older ones, need shots? Sorry, but yes.
Although not the same as children, we mature adults have our own infection prevention problems to contend with, as well as lifelong issues with the same ones we had as kids.
A majority of the vaccines can be given after what is commonly labeled “shared clinical decision-making.” That means talking over whether you really need it with your doc.
First and foremost would be an influenza vaccine of some variety. This season, an estimated 8,000 people have died from it to date.
Vaccine effectiveness varies with the seasonal strains active in the population. But being vaccinated is better than getting sick from influenza, going to the hospital and maybe dying, right? There are three vaccine types this year, and it’s not too late to get one.
A recommendation has been added now for hepatitis A in settings of exposure such as nonresidential daycare facilities for developmentally disabled individuals, group homes or other health-care settings for drug users, and a few others.
Hepatitis B vaccine during pregnancy also has been added if there is risk for infection or severe outcome from infection while pregnant.
Measles (so-called red), mumps, rubella (German measles) vaccinations are advised for health care professionals if no evidence of immunity is found, generally by a blood test.
Getting a shingles or zoster vaccine is a good idea, preferably the multiple strain recombinant brand Shingrix, which is two injections about six months apart. Even if you have had shingles you can get it again, sad to say. Unfortunately, the live vaccine brand Zostavax does not stimulate the same level of antibody protection.
You have free articles remaining.
A chickenpox or varicella vaccine could be considered as a special situation for people with HIV or without evidence of immunity, or with a low count of a certain kind of white blood cell.
There has long been a recommendation to get a tetanus and diphtheria booster every 10 years. The suggestion now is to add the pertussis or whooping cough to the tetanus/diphtheria booster in the same syringe, known as the Tdap variety.
The reason is that the bacterium that causes whooping cough in infants and wee ones is still in the population. Children still can die from it. The more we maintain a so-called herd-immunity, the safer we all are. Then we are not as liable to give it to our grandchildren.
Pneumonia vaccines are the older brand Pneumovax, which has elements of 23 strains of pneumonia bacteria for antibody stimulation. A newer one came along a few years ago with 13 different ones, brand Prevnar 13. (There are a heck of a lot of types of just this bug.)
The recommendation was to get the 13 vaccine first, and many months later the 23 vaccine. The data collected in the last year has shown the incidence of pneumonia has really become negligible in the over-65 age group. So, the idea is the Prevnar 13 is not necessary, unless your immunity is compromised, like having had an organ transplant, or having a spinal fluid leak or having a cochlear implant.
Recommendations for wart virus vaccines, human papilloma virus, are broadening. Now both genders should get them through age 26. Between 26-45 years, the choice is according to SCDM and manners of possible exposure, mostly to prevent cervical cancers in women, and now oral and throat/pharyngeal cancers in both genders.
An addition, recommendation for a meningitis B vaccine was added with the same SCDM proviso in the 16-23 year age group, or folks with no spleen, certain immune aberrations, or microbiologists exposed to it as a job hazard.
When epidemics of meningitis B hit college dorms, it can be devastating.
This is a summary of the pointed discussion of immunizations.
They are still good for you, just like when you were a kid. The diseases they are hoping to prevent both for you and those around you are still devastating in many cases.
Prevention of preventable problems makes sense when you know the miserable and sometimes tragic results of not doing it.