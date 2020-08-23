Frank Bures: Dogs detecting COVID infections

Dogs and their incredibly sensitive schnozzes are being drafted into the diagnostic dilemma of infection detection for COVID-19.
Their ability to smell explosives, gunpowder, drugs and diseases like diabetes, malaria and cancers is definitely documented. Quoted in several references are the figures that humans have about 6 million olfactory or smell receptors, and dogs have about 300 million receptors.
That makes their smellers as much as 10,000 times more sensitive than ours.
Several canine centers are training canine “scenters” to detect some element of the COVID virus via what are called volatile organic compounds, or the bouquets we give off.
The sources of a human’s viral trail come from respiratory, salivary, sweat or urine samples. One reference for developing doggy detectives comes from Melbourne, Australia’s University of Adelaide veterinary school, which was working with an international team from the National Veterinary School in Alfort, France. Some are recording 100% success rate.
Another recently published study from Germany, in the July 23 BMC Infectious Diseases journal, enlisted eight animals who were trained using saliva or bronchial secretions from subjects who tested positive and negative for COVID-19, as is done in all studies. Under controlled conditions on 1,012 randomized samples, these dogs achieved an overall detection rate of 94%. (If they missed, did they get their doggy treat?)
The University of Pennsylvania Penn Veterinary Working Dog Center was on ABC News, featuring the training of nine dogs to smell shirts worn by both infected and non-infected folks to sample sweat residues. Their reported success rate was 95%.
Another report came via Reuters from Chile, where four dogs are being trained with people’s sweat. There was no success rate listed, but it mentioned a similar trial in the United Kingdom with encouraging results.
Other countries training detector dogs include Argentina, Brazil, Belgium and the United Arab Emirates.
Some dogs have found cases in asymptomatic people before symptoms. The UAE has already stationed dogs in airports to sniff out prospective passengers.
At the University of Helsinki, detection dogs are having early success with urine samples. They have not been subjected to randomized, double blind sniff test yet, but researchers in the study are encouraged.
An article in the Aug. 6 Slate magazine took the concept of the tests to the real world, and discussed applications in practical terms. It put the high detection rates in lab settings (not dog settings) into perspective, and indicated they might not be as good as controlled tests.
They brought up the point that the actual quantity of viruses infecting any one person can vary greatly per person and per time of canine nasal exposure, which could skew the results.
The history of dogs finding cancer goes back to 1989. Since then, dogs have found breast, lung, prostate, ovarian, colon, and skin cancers and diabetes, low blood sugars, and Parkinson’s disease in patients, sometimes before other tests show up as abnormal.
There are not many such dogs because there is no pay, and the dogs live in normal households. Apparently there is considerable skepticism among traditional doctors and medical insurance companies, because the initial diagnosis must be followed with more medical tests.
Early cancer detection could save a lot of time, costs and lives.
Potential uses could be stationing dogs at airports, large sporting events or other gatherings of crowds of people. And they may detect the virus on surfaces of objects in contact with people as sources of infection. That would be doggoned smart.
As a summary of the state of furry sniff sleuthing, there would appear to be hope down the road.
Instead of going to the laboratory, you might go to the Labrador for testing. If the smell test was positive, would you be winning by a nose? It is nothing to be sniffed at.
