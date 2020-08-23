Frank Bures: Dogs detecting COVID infections

The University of Pennsylvania Penn Veterinary Working Dog Center was on ABC News, featuring the training of nine dogs to smell shirts worn by both infected and non-infected folks to sample sweat residues. Their reported success rate was 95%.

Another report came via Reuters from Chile, where four dogs are being trained with people’s sweat. There was no success rate listed, but it mentioned a similar trial in the United Kingdom with encouraging results.

Other countries training detector dogs include Argentina, Brazil, Belgium and the United Arab Emirates.

Some dogs have found cases in asymptomatic people before symptoms. The UAE has already stationed dogs in airports to sniff out prospective passengers.

At the University of Helsinki, detection dogs are having early success with urine samples. They have not been subjected to randomized, double blind sniff test yet, but researchers in the study are encouraged.

An article in the Aug. 6 Slate magazine took the concept of the tests to the real world, and discussed applications in practical terms. It put the high detection rates in lab settings (not dog settings) into perspective, and indicated they might not be as good as controlled tests.