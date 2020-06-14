Frank Bures: Delirium and COVID patients

“Although many clinicians think of patients with delirium as being agitated, hyperactive delirium represents only 25% of the cases, with the others having hypoactive (quiet) delirium. These patients have a poorer prognosis, maybe because it less frequently recognized.”

The classic teaching is that delirium is transient, but it’s becoming evident that it can persist at hospital discharge in 45% of cases. One third of general medical in-hospital patients 70 years or older have delirium.

It’s seen in half on admission, and develops during hospitalization in the other half. It is the most common surgical post-operative complication in older adults, in about 15% to 25% after major surgeries and 50% after high risk ones like hip or heart surgery.

There is acknowledged delirium associated with being in an ICU, and not associated with being on a ventilator.

To enable ventilation, you are given IV opioids/narcotics and Valium-like drugs to induce a stupor to enable a tube to be inserted into and kept in your lungs. About 10% to 15% of older emergency room patients experience delirium. Its prevalence at the end of life in “comfort-care” or palliative care settings approaches 85%. The COVID-19 delirium is no different. It may be as high or higher than the ventilator percentage.