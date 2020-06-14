Frank Bures: Delirium and COVID patients

More information continues to emerge about the medical problems COVID-19 infections can cause as our experience with it grows.
One feature that has been summarized more lately is the delirium that can develop in the ICU patients, or even as a first symptom. Several factors collectively generate the delirium. First, we need some definitions.
The word delirium derives from the Latin delirare, to be crazy, from the preposition de-, apart from, and –lira, furrow or straight row in plowing. The first definition in Webster’s Dictionary is a mental disturbance characterized by confusion, disordered speech and hallucinations. The last is perception of objects with no reality (“seeing things”). A delusion is an experience the person feels is true but isn’t. The classic stereotype is someone who is agitated, frenzied or wild and uncontrolled.
A great review of delirium in hospitalized older patients from the New England Journal of Medicine, Oct. 12, 2017, offered the idea that it is an acute confusional state or brain failure, akin to heart failure.
“Although delirium has been described in the medical literature for more than two millennia, the condition is still frequently not recognized, evaluated or managed properly. ... It is also known as acute confusional state, altered mental status, and toxic metabolic encephalopathy among more than 30 descriptive terms.
“Although many clinicians think of patients with delirium as being agitated, hyperactive delirium represents only 25% of the cases, with the others having hypoactive (quiet) delirium. These patients have a poorer prognosis, maybe because it less frequently recognized.”
The classic teaching is that delirium is transient, but it’s becoming evident that it can persist at hospital discharge in 45% of cases. One third of general medical in-hospital patients 70 years or older have delirium.
It’s seen in half on admission, and develops during hospitalization in the other half. It is the most common surgical post-operative complication in older adults, in about 15% to 25% after major surgeries and 50% after high risk ones like hip or heart surgery.
There is acknowledged delirium associated with being in an ICU, and not associated with being on a ventilator.
To enable ventilation, you are given IV opioids/narcotics and Valium-like drugs to induce a stupor to enable a tube to be inserted into and kept in your lungs. About 10% to 15% of older emergency room patients experience delirium. Its prevalence at the end of life in “comfort-care” or palliative care settings approaches 85%. The COVID-19 delirium is no different. It may be as high or higher than the ventilator percentage.
One of the biggest problems is that dementia or cognitive decline may worsen or begin after the episode, and is very worrisome in someone who already had developed it pre-delirium.
Risk factors for onset in COVID especially are actual viral invasion of brain and central nervous system tissue, which is becoming more evident with experience, like loss of smell and taste, chemical/drug and physical restraints used to control agitation, low oxygen levels, other organs failing, prolonged ventilation time, the total isolation with no human contact with family, the isolation in strange surroundings, etc.
A pioneer in assessing and treating delirium is Dr. Sharon Inouye, professor at Harvard Medical School and director of the Aging Brain Center at Hebrew Senior Life in Boston who proved that delirium can be preventable.
There are now several sets of diagnostic criteria for delirium. Her innovation was the Confusion Assessment Method, modified for ICU use. She was interviewed for an April 27 article for the Harvard Gazette. “Reports from around the world indicate a pattern of overuse of chemical restraints and sedating drugs. … When a patient starts to get agitated, providers get scared for the patient’s and their own safety, and feel they have to sedate the patient.”
She has shown there are options, but in these COVID situations, the chaos and often lack of appropriate alternative medicines and just time itself doesn’t permit their use.
Plus the providers come in gowned like a person from outer space with muffled voices behind two masks and a face shield, and have to stay six feet from the patient. There is no family member present to translate or calm them down. It’s a set-up for a nightmare for an older adult.
One graphic entry on the internet everyone should take time to see and hear is on YouTube from The Atlantic, May 8, of people who had delirium describing what they went through, called “A Waking Nightmare for COVID Patients.”
It’s horrible. These experiences also don’t go away and beget PTSD or dementia for some, as well being part of what is called a post-intensive care syndrome. Many have said the delirium was far worse than the other infection problems. And many, many take over a year to get back to work or function, or never do make it and are forever changed.
On that happy note, I’ll say, if reading this hasn’t made you delirious, I don’t know what will.
