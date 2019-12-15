A sucker is born every minute. The statement attributed to the great circus magnate, P.T. Barnum, is still sadly true.
But it’s so easy to be one of those suckers being led to believe sensational, extravagant claims when some smooth talker peddles piffle convincingly, whether medical or political snake oil.
A person sent me a hyperbolic ad for a collection of supplements to help your cardiovascular system. It was interesting because it used essentially real medical facts to justify their assertions of the miraculous benefits of their product (to their pocketbook?).
The person wrote, “This appears to be a sales come-on received from one of my many spam producers. I read it briefly, but was curious if there was any validity to the nitric oxide story vis-à-vis blood pressure.” I was also curious about the derivation of the claims made in the ad for a supplement cocktail being promoted. The ad refers to “the N-O factor” as the amazing key to being “heart healthy.”
The main substance in the supplement soup is l-arginine.
It is an essential amino acid used in building proteins, which can be converted in the body to nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is made by the lining cells of arteries and causes the smooth muscle cells in arteries to relax more. This can lower systolic blood pressure, the upper number registered as your heart pumps against those arteries.
L-arginine is in fish, red meat, poultry, soy, whole grains, beans and dairy products. A Mayo Clinic reference on it says your body usually makes all it needs. Many people take it as a supplement to help dilate blood vessels to treat cardiovascular conditions and erectile dysfunction.
For angina, or chest pain from plugged cardiac arteries, studies suggest it might (key word) decrease symptoms and improve quality of life.
You have free articles remaining.
For high blood pressure, some research has shown l-arginine can lower blood pressure in healthy people and folks with a type of high blood pressure, which affects arteries in lungs and right heart (pulmonary high blood pressure).
IV use of l-arginine may reduce blood pressure as well. It “might” improve sexual function in men (not women, of course) with erectile dysfunction from a physical cause. “Their take” on it is that l-arginine is generally safe and “might work” for the three conditions.
The other ingredients in the product are vitamin D, vitamin B-12, alpha lipoic acid and vitamin C, all quite legitimate in their own rights.
An abstract of an article published in 2010 from the University of Memphis in Tennessee’s cardiovascular/metabolic lab wrote, “Nitric acid dietary supplements are extremely popular within the sport and bodybuilding community. Most products contain l-arginine, for which there is no direct evidence (as of then) that oral l-arginine increases circulating nitric oxide or blood flow.”
The ad concludes with a recap of the bountiful benefits for arterial health, normal blood pressure levels, heart health, nitric oxide production, a healthy immune system, energy production, male sexual function (one of the best sales pitches in the world to all forever hopeful macho males) from the mix of supplements. Then follows the myriad positive testimonials.
It’s incredible how credible grifters and shysters over the centuries have twisted the truth into lies that sound so credible. It still works today, whether in selling or politics.
We have all heard, “When I am elected…” I told the guy who asked about the ad the only real Spam comes from Austin, Minnesota — you know, Hormel’s version.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.