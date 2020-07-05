Frank Bures: Cyclospora infections and outbreaks

It is one of a host of parasites, bacteria and viruses that can cause a gastroenteritis or digestive system infection from eating food contaminated with them.

It is passed via the fecal-oral route. When it comes prepackaged in vegetables or fruits imported from other countries, you are unable to avoid it. In countries and areas where it is commonly in the water, and sanitation is not secure or non-existent, it can be avoided by not eating those foods, even if prepared fresh.

It’s one of the many reasons for “traveler’s diarrhea.” In the case of an outbreak like this one, you don’t have to travel far to get it.

Its biology or life cycle — like that of so many parasites — is complicated, with several stages and forms.

Cyclosporiasis seems to be transmitted almost exclusively from contaminated food or water to humans, although other Cyclospora species can infect a variety of animals, birds and reptiles.