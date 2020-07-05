Frank Bures: Cyclospora infections and outbreaks

Sometimes eating what’s supposed to be good for you might not be good for you. What kind of a deal is that?
There is a current outbreak of batches of prepackaged salads from the company, Fresh Express. They are contaminated with a gut parasite called Cyclospora cayetanensis. The resulting gut disease is called cyclosporiasis.
The products containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and/or carrots, and displaying the product code Z178 have been recalled. The letter Z at the beginning is key.
The lettuce was distributed under store brands and special titles to mostly Midwest chains in 31 states and D.C., including Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. The count of diagnosed cases so far is more than 200.
What’s bad about ingesting this parasite? It makes you sick to your stomach, with symptoms of watery diarrhea, no appetite, weight loss (not advocated by Weight Watcher’s), cramping, bloating, flatulence, nausea, fatigue lasting for awhile at times, muscle aches, and, less often, vomiting, and fever.
It may last a few days or six or seven weeks, and in a few becomes prolonged or chronic with waxing and waning episodes. A few folks, especially in areas where it is common, may carry it without symptoms.
It is not life threatening, but may be serious in those with compromised immune systems, like HIV infections.
It is one of a host of parasites, bacteria and viruses that can cause a gastroenteritis or digestive system infection from eating food contaminated with them.
It is passed via the fecal-oral route. When it comes prepackaged in vegetables or fruits imported from other countries, you are unable to avoid it. In countries and areas where it is commonly in the water, and sanitation is not secure or non-existent, it can be avoided by not eating those foods, even if prepared fresh.
It’s one of the many reasons for “traveler’s diarrhea.” In the case of an outbreak like this one, you don’t have to travel far to get it.
Its biology or life cycle — like that of so many parasites — is complicated, with several stages and forms.
Cyclosporiasis seems to be transmitted almost exclusively from contaminated food or water to humans, although other Cyclospora species can infect a variety of animals, birds and reptiles.
In microbe history its discovery is fairly recent. The initial cases were reported in humans in 1977, 1978 and 1979 by a British parasitologist from the south Pacific country of Papua New Guinea, north of Australia. The diagnosis was and is done by stool sample exam. Several other reports came between 1986-1991 describing it as a variant of another gut parasite, Cryptosporidium.
In 1993 in Lima, Peru, an endemic country for the organism, Cyclospora was finally characterized as a newly identified and named microscopic critter. Originally thought to be only in tropical and subtropical countries, a large outbreak of 1,450 individuals was described in Canada and the U.S.
Numerous reports have documented it in 27 countries, one being Nepal, not so tropical. Imported food is the main source for us, including raspberries, blackberries, mesclun, basil, cilantro, lettuce from southern France and Italy, and Mexican watercress.
A big occurrence in 2013 nailed at least 631 people in Iowa and Nebraska from another bagged salad mixture.
The form in water or soil that is infectious is an oocyst (Oh-oh-cyst, or uh-oh?) with two spores. We ingest those, which lodge in the middle part of small bowel or jejunum. There the egg invades lining cells, ruptures, releasing the sporocysts, which undergo incredible changes as two different forms through asexual and then sexual reproduction.
These form a new oocyst without spores, which we then excrete into the environment. By some magical method new spores form in the water and soil inside the oocysts. It seems dirt is an important risk factor for kids under 2 years.
Diagnosis is by some special microscopic stool exam tests. Several samples may be necessary to find oocysts.
Most sources recommend treatment with a sulfa antibiotic, sulfamethoxazole-trimethoprim, common brand Bactrim DS. If you can’t take that, a couple sources offered an alternative, antiparasite drug, nitazoxanide, more for Cryptosporidium and Giardia intestinal infection.
Prevention is a bit difficult because just washing the produce doesn’t eliminate the parasite. It is even resistant to standard chlorine disinfection.
Hand washing is crucial anywhere. If traveling, avoidance of ingesting tap water is wise for many reasons. So, in the worldwide source distribution of packaged food sources, you sort of chow down and take your chances sometimes, unless it comes from your own back yard.
Here’s maybe one opportunity to say: See, Mom, I told you those vegetables and salads were bad for me.
