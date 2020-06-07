Frank Bures: Curious COVID testing tales

Despite wearing masks, she began to lose here sense of taste and smell and “smell a forest fire,” which can accompany loss of smell. Her first nasal test was negative, but she became isolated at home with her husband March 6, when she started to feel fever, chills and coughs, and had difficulty breathing.

Her husband also developed symptoms on March 11, and both were very sick. He tested negative for COVID but positive for another upper respiratory virus, human metapneumovirus, HMPV.

On March 15, she again tested negative for COVID but positive for HMPV. Her symptoms waned after a course of cortisone for inflammation, but recurred on March 25. On March 26 she finallyt tested positive for COVID, a strange small victory. Her testing was still positive as of May 28. A UCSF infectious disease specialist postulated the viral RNA was present but not likely infective. Her husband never tested positive.

The third testing tale came via Reuters medical News, May 28, from Hunan Normal University in Changsa, China. (What are sick people doing at a normal university?)

After two previously hospitalized patients were readmitted with symptoms and tested positive for COVID, recultures were done on 58 recovered patients with initial positive tests.