Frank Bures: COVID brain fog a perplexing phenomenon

The phenomenon, involving thousands of patients with symptoms lasting for months, contradicts the Trump administration’s argument that most illnesses are mild. By now it is the third leading cause of death in our country, far worse than almost any past influenza epidemic.

The actual cause of CBF is still a mystery. Theories include that the virus is actually infecting nerves, the connective tissue covering around them or the brain covering layers called meninges (meh-NIN-jeez). Also, there is the idea that the inflammation generated by the virus does the damage indirectly. Brain tissue biopsies are needed to be definitive.

A fascinating first-person report published Aug. 5 in The Guardian newspaper was titled “ Brain fog, phantom smells, and tinnitus: my experience as a “long hauler.” The woman fell sick on March 25. Her first symptom was that she couldn’t read a text message. She developed a fever within hours. Her persistent symptoms after 4 months are, “a near daily fever, cognitive dysfunction, and memory issues, GI (digestive) issues, severe headaches, a heart rate of 150+ from minimal activity, severe muscle and joint pain, and a feeling my body has forgotten how to breathe. Over the past 131 days I’ve intermittently lost all feeling in my arms and hands, had essential tremors, extreme back, kidney, and rib pain, phantom smells (like BBQ-ing bad meat), tinnitus” — ringing in the ears — “difficulty reading or understanding people in conversations, or following TV or movie plots, sensitivity to noise and light, bruising and a Covid rash. I had to remind myself how buses worked, how to use delivery services. These are on top of the CDC listed symptoms of cough, chills, and breathing difficulty.”