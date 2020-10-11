Frank Bures: COVID brain fog a perplexing phenomenon

COVID brain fog (CBF) is a label that tries to characterize the changes in thinking and concentration, even disorientation that can occur after COVID-19 infections — and not only in severe ones, either.
It seems to be a somewhat frequent feature of the constellation of persistent symptoms designated in folks labeled “long haulers” (nothing to do with truck driving), meaning that their symptoms last for months with recurrences after infections.
A new study from the Northwestern Medicine Chicago-based health system was published in the current Clinical and Translational Neurology Journal, focusing on altered mental function in their 509 hospitalized COVID patients from March 5 through April 6. About 4 out of 5 hospitalized COVID-19 patients suffered neurological symptoms such as muscle pain, headaches, confusion, dizziness and the loss of taste or smell. Patients with initial neurologic symptoms were younger than those without.
The most severe condition listed was “encephalopathy.” The lead author defined it as a generic term meaning something is wrong the brain. It may include problems with attention and concentration, loss of short-term memory, disorientation, stupor and “profound unresponsiveness,” or a coma-like level of consciousness.
In this study, after discharge, only 32% of patients with altered mental function were able to handle routine daily tasks like cooking and paying bills. Of those without altered function 89% could manage activities without assistance. The medical group is continuing to study patients who are discharged from the hospital, as well as long haulers who have never been hospitalized but suffer from a similar range of neurological problems, including CBF.
The phenomenon, involving thousands of patients with symptoms lasting for months, contradicts the Trump administration’s argument that most illnesses are mild. By now it is the third leading cause of death in our country, far worse than almost any past influenza epidemic.
The actual cause of CBF is still a mystery. Theories include that the virus is actually infecting nerves, the connective tissue covering around them or the brain covering layers called meninges (meh-NIN-jeez). Also, there is the idea that the inflammation generated by the virus does the damage indirectly. Brain tissue biopsies are needed to be definitive.
A fascinating first-person report published Aug. 5 in The Guardian newspaper was titled “ Brain fog, phantom smells, and tinnitus: my experience as a “long hauler.” The woman fell sick on March 25. Her first symptom was that she couldn’t read a text message. She developed a fever within hours. Her persistent symptoms after 4 months are, “a near daily fever, cognitive dysfunction, and memory issues, GI (digestive) issues, severe headaches, a heart rate of 150+ from minimal activity, severe muscle and joint pain, and a feeling my body has forgotten how to breathe. Over the past 131 days I’ve intermittently lost all feeling in my arms and hands, had essential tremors, extreme back, kidney, and rib pain, phantom smells (like BBQ-ing bad meat), tinnitus” — ringing in the ears — “difficulty reading or understanding people in conversations, or following TV or movie plots, sensitivity to noise and light, bruising and a Covid rash. I had to remind myself how buses worked, how to use delivery services. These are on top of the CDC listed symptoms of cough, chills, and breathing difficulty.”
She details further her fogginess, forgetting, and difficulty finding words, crossing streets, handling hot pans, etc. She joined social media support groups and a patient led research group with over 600 patients with prolonged recoveries. Relapses (89%), and new symptoms (79%) are common. COVID is not just respiratory, but systemic, with symptoms spanning the gastrointestinal, neurological, respiratory, general immune and cardiovascular systems. It actually affects any and all tissues, because it is likely a blood vessel inflammation first, affecting all body tissues. My personal medical analogies would be syphilis and Lyme disease, which also have total body manifestations.
She is not the only one having these experiences. Who will after being infected nobody knows. The casual remarks like “it’s only a virus,” “we have to learn to live with it” and “we can’t let it take over our lives” seem hollow, callous and insensitive. This virus can take over your life — and even end it.
Now, almost as many people have died from it as died in the Civil War. It wasn’t a very civil war either. War is not who won, but who is left. We are at war now.
