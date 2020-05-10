Frank Bures: COVID-19 on air pollution particles

The researchers collected 34 air samples of outdoor, airborne PM10 from an industrial site in Bergamo during a three-week period. They analyzed them for the RNA of COVID-19 virus with a highly specific viral gene and found it in almost all samples. This doesn’t show yet that the viral material found could be infective and cause disease. Thus, it’s preliminary. But this virus can remain viable for hours on tiny airborne water droplets.

The idea of air pollution carrying microbes far and wide has been shown in many other cases, as with bird flu, measles or hand, foot and mouth disease. Particulate matter air pollution from Beijing, China, has been found in the U.S.

A pediatrician in the Bahamas couldn’t figure out why her patients were developing asthma all of a sudden. Skipping over an incredible detective story, it proved to be an inhaled fungus from soil, which had been transported via air currents from sand storms in the Sahara desert, its natural habitat.

An additional problem with pollution is that it appears to be a contributing factor to COVID-19 deaths. A study to be published in July in the Science of the Total Environment Journal found that of the 4,443 COVID fatalities in regions of Italy, Spain, France and Germany, 78% were from five regions located in northern Italy and central Spain with the highest concentrations of nitrogen dioxide.