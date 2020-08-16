Frank Bures: Classical music can be heart-healthy

A study was published in the current Journal of Heart Failure that was music to my ears.
It is entitled “Beneficial Effects of Listening to Classical Music In Patients With Heart Failure,” from Sassari University Hospital in Sassari, Italy.
From four Italian cardiology institutions, 159 patients were enrolled in either the group that listened to recorded classical music for at least 30 minutes a day for three months, or the control group, which received standard medical care.
The music group listened to recorded classical music from a playlist of 80 tracks for at least 30 minutes a day while resting at home. The control group went on their merry way with no musical direction.
Patients were evaluated after 30, 60, 90 days (the experimental period), and at six months. Heart failure specific quality of life, generic quality of life, self-care, physical perception of heart-failure symptoms, sleep quality, anxiety and depression, and cognitive performances were assessed throughout with the use of specific scales via self reporting.
On average, patients in the music group reported greater improvements in terms of heart failure-specific quality of life, generic quality of life, quality of sleep, anxiety and depression levels, and cognitive performances.
The improvements were more significant in the early months according to more detailed graphs, but became similar to controls when the music group became a bunch of slackers and quit listening as much. (For a music teacher, it’s sort of reminiscent of trying to get students to practice.)
The lead author’s conclusion was that listening to classical music is a feasible, noninvasive and inexpensive intervention on top of a good standard medical regimen. It improves quality of life in heart failure patients in the home care setting.
This study is yet another example of what has long been established as music therapy for so many diseases and illnesses. Music therapy is a college major.
In that journal issue, there were accompanying editorials from Renee Fleming, internationally known soprano and artistic advisor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts; Jerome L. Fleg, M.D., cardiologist at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute in the NIH; and Sheri L. Robb, PhD, MT-BC, professor at the Indiana University School of Nursing, who all praised the results.
They cited it as an opening to more clearly detail the different physical results that accompanied the categories investigated.
A Harvard Medical School Health Letter in June 2018 entitled “Tuning In: How Music May Affect Your Heart;” pointed out some cardiac and stroke benefits were found from music in general.
According to Brian Harris, a Harvard-affiliated certified neurological music therapist, “There is no other stimulus that simultaneously engages our brains as widely as music does.”
Music can alter brain chemistry, such as triggering the release of a chemical called dopamine, which makes people feel engaged and motivated, as well as being involved with creating a sense of pleasure.
Various studies have found that music listening may enable people to exercise longer during cardiac stress testing done on a treadmill or stationary bike; improve blood vessel function by relaxing arteries; help heart rate and blood pressure levels return to baseline more quickly after physical exertion; ease anxiety in heart attack survivors; and help people recovering from heart surgery to feel less pain and anxiety (and possibly sleep better).
The music therapy benefits for stroke survivors are also numerous and defined.
For dementia patients, music memories are some of the last to go. Locally, we are blessed with a marvelous chorus of dementia patients called “The Forget Me Notes.” Anyone can participate. The results and happiness are remarkable, thanks to the director.
I could go on singing (in my case playing), the praises of music in medicine.
Perhaps another way to summarize this study’s results is the tune “With a Song In My Heart” from the Rodgers and Hart Broadway musical “Spring Is Here,” recorded by Doris Day and Mario Lanza.
Some of he first lyrics are, “With a song in my heart, I behold your adorable face, just a song at the start, but it soon is a hymn to your grace.”
That thought ought to “enhearten” anyone’s failing ticker with its beauty. Would you prefer another musical song suggestion, “You Gotta Have Heart” from the movie “Damn Yankees?” Oops, I went on.
