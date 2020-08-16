Frank Bures: Classical music can be heart-healthy

Music can alter brain chemistry, such as triggering the release of a chemical called dopamine, which makes people feel engaged and motivated, as well as being involved with creating a sense of pleasure.

Various studies have found that music listening may enable people to exercise longer during cardiac stress testing done on a treadmill or stationary bike; improve blood vessel function by relaxing arteries; help heart rate and blood pressure levels return to baseline more quickly after physical exertion; ease anxiety in heart attack survivors; and help people recovering from heart surgery to feel less pain and anxiety (and possibly sleep better).

The music therapy benefits for stroke survivors are also numerous and defined.

For dementia patients, music memories are some of the last to go. Locally, we are blessed with a marvelous chorus of dementia patients called “The Forget Me Notes.” Anyone can participate. The results and happiness are remarkable, thanks to the director.

I could go on singing (in my case playing), the praises of music in medicine.

Perhaps another way to summarize this study’s results is the tune “With a Song In My Heart” from the Rodgers and Hart Broadway musical “Spring Is Here,” recorded by Doris Day and Mario Lanza.