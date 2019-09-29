A terse warning was issued Aug. 12 this year by U.S. Food and Drug Administration to immediately stop drinking a product called Miracle Mineral Solution or any product containing sodium hypochlorite, essentially a concentrated and very corrosive bleach.
“If you’re drinking ‘Miracle’ or ‘Master’ Mineral Solution or other sodium hypochlorite products, stop now. The U.S. FDA has received many reports that these products, sold online as ‘treatments,’ have made consumers sick,” according to the FDA warning.
“The FDA first warned consumers about the products in 2010. But they are still being promoted on social media and sold online by many independent distributors. The agency strongly urges consumers not to purchase or use these products.” The products have several aliases like Miracle Mineral Supplement, Chlorine Dioxide Protocol and Water Purification Solution.
This newer enterprise began in 2006 with a self-published book that falsely promotes this solution as a cure for HIV, malaria, hepatitis viruses, the H1N1 flu virus, common colds, autism, acne, cancers and much more.
On Internet websites, it is claimed that all MMS products contain 28% sodium chlorite. Instructions direct people to mix it with a citric acid such as lemon or lime juice. It can also be sold with a citric acid “activator.”
This mixture produces chlorine dioxide, a powerful, usually industrial, bleaching agent. It is not meant to be swallowed by people. The exception is when it is used in minute amounts for municipal wastewater purification systems.
Ingesting it can bring on nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, dehydration, perhaps respiratory failure and dangerously low blood pressure.
Proponents claim the digestive illness is a sign that it’s “working.”
Products like MMS have been banned in Canada, and have received severe warnings in the U.S. and several western countries. It manages to survive by claiming it is a water treatment method without medical claims, which are illegal.
In 2015, Louis Smith was convicted in the state of Washington with smuggling, conspiracy, selling misbranded drugs and defrauding the U.S. by selling MMS through his company labeled “Project Green Life.”
Several other MMS sellers have been censured, and flagrant misuses purported to treat autism with it. Kids not only had to drink the corrosive brew and bathe in it, but were subjected to enemas with it. What can come out afterward are strands of intestinal lining/bowel wall, which the treaters call “rope worms,” as if they were parasites being expunged.
There have been a few deaths from MMS consumption. So why do people keep buying and trying it? So often it is out of frustration with legitimate treatments that are not working, as with so many cancer patients, who are thought terminal, but still grasp at anything with a hint of hope.
They become victims of merciless greed. And, the sales pitches can be spiffed up to sound so good that you wouldn’t doubt them.
The point here is to spread the word about Miracle Medical Solution/MMS. It ain’t no miracle, it’s a menace. P.T. Barnum, in selling his sideshows to circus patrons, famously gets credit for saying, “There’s a sucker born every minute” even though Mark Twain or others may have coined it first. The minute you hear something described as a miracle, push the skeptic button on your keyboard.
It feels almost like the time we were roped into buying a timeshare place in northern Minnesota with a slick presentation, which we never actually were able to use, and had to donate to charity to unload. It sounded like such a deal! Maybe P.T. had a point. When anything sounds too good to be true, including making something great (again), it probably is. Unless I said it?
