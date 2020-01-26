Adenomyosis is a condition of the tissue that lines the uterus, abnormally growing into or in the muscle wall of the uterus or womb, making it thicker overall.
It’s not a familiar condition to many doctors (especially dermatologists) and has only somewhat recently been recognized as a distinct entity.
The main symptoms are very painful, heavy menstrual periods, chronic pelvic pain and painful intercourse.
These overlap with the same problems caused by more familiar diseases such as endometriosis, (which is the same lining tissue growing and implanting on pelvic and abdominal tissue outside the uterus), polycystic ovary syndrome and fibroids.
Since it’s very difficult to tell apart from the other debilitating conditions, it can be very difficult to diagnose. The word (pronounced AD-en-oh-MY-o-sis) comes from adeno-, meaning gland, myo- for muscle, and –osis meaning condition.
In a normal menstrual cycle, the womb lining or endometrium will thicken and become filled with blood vessels in preparation for a possible fertilized egg landing to make a new baby.
The distant glandular tissue will do the same thing under the influence of the circulating hormones, causing swelling and pain, but not shedding as the lining does during a period after it didn’t get to provide a happy home for that egg. The tissue in the muscle will try to shed as well, but can’t, which can add to the prolonged and painful periods.
Sometimes it causes no symptoms at all and is diagnosed on biopsies done for other surgeries, like fibroids or endometriosis.
It might affect 1 in 10 women, with a few estimates into the 60% range. Different from endometriosis, it seems to show up in women in their 30s and 40s, and even 50s. It might disappear on its own during or after menopause.
The cause is unknown.
One risk factor it seems linked to is having cesarean sections and other uterine surgeries, but that’s only a guess. Also possible is the thought that some endometrial tissue is deposited in the uterine muscle during its formation in the fetus.
You have free articles remaining.
Another theory suggests that childbirth allows some endometrium to invade the muscle before the lining repairs itself. A more recent idea is that bone marrow stem cells might invade the uterine muscle and transform into endometrial cells.
The problem with diagnosis is that there is no standard definition or diagnostic criteria.
With severe menstrual cramps and excessive bleeding, endometriosis pops up as the first choice. When other diagnoses are eliminated, one catchall label is often employed: dysfunctional uterine bleeding, which simply means it’s a problem, and we have no idea why.
Patients are also often told “there’s nothing wrong,” or “your test results are normal,” which can make the sufferer even more miserable.
According to one doctor, “Years of inappropriate treatment with continued pain and bleeding significantly impact one’s quality of life.” Tests include physical exam, ultrasound, MRI and other non-invasive techniques. The gold standard is tissue biopsy via laparoscope.
Treatment, or more often management, depends primarily on the presenting symptoms and whether it is associated with infertility (called “reproductive failure”). Often drugs from the ibuprofen class, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory or NSAIDS, are tried first.
Next would be hormones as birth control pills or an IUD coated with a progesterone type medicine. There are other efforts that produce only partial results. The definitive treatment unfortunately, or fortunately perhaps, is to take out the uterus. It’s a good choice if you’re done using it to produce offspring.
Women really do put up with a lot to perpetuate the human race.
They endure a lot to get that darling baby, who is such a joy, until they transform into a teenager, to create sometimes a totally different brand of pain.
Adenomyosis is one more misery that needs to be addressed. With information about it, you might find new avenues to explore medically if you are one who suffers from its symptoms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.