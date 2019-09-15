A very medically and socially compelling perspective appeared in an editorial in the August 15 New England Journal of Medicine.
The title is “A Most Reckless Proposal — A Plan to Continue the Use of Asbestos,” written by an M.D. from Boston College with a Ph.D. from Emory University.
They summarize the issue thus, “Under the Trump administration, the EPA released a significant new use rule for asbestos in April 2019, which went into effect on June 24, 2019. Under the pretext of protecting public health by prohibiting multiple uses of asbestos that had been in fact abandoned years or even decades earlier, this new rule created loopholes that will permit continued and even expanded use of asbestos in the U.S.”
“We believe that this administration’s brazen attempt to continue and potentially expand asbestos use in the U.S. is an affront to public health and human dignity.”
This is obviously an emotionally charged statement from usually mild-mannered academics and medical experts in the field of medicine and public health. Why? The authors say, “Each year, 40,000 Americans die often painful, protracted deaths from diseases caused by asbestos. (Another reference says it’s as many as 100,000 a year.] They are mainly in firefighters, police officers, construction workers, miners, military veterans, miners, shipyard workers and maintenance workers… also in partners and children of such workers…from dust brought home from work.”
Asbestos-related diseases include asbestosis, a scarring lung tissue reaction to the fibers inhaled that can kill; mesothelioma, a cancer of the lungs’ lining or pleura, as well as other organs with the same lining; ovarian cancer; laryngeal cancer; and several obstructive lung diseases that can be disabling because they cause poor lung function.
Asbestos is actually a collection of six naturally occurring silicate-based minerals that share properties of being able to be processed into all kinds of forms, even cloth. They are both heat-resistant and heat-dispersing, which practically equals fireproof. They all occur in the earth’s crust pretty much worldwide. There was once an asbestos mine on the site of Grand Central Station in NYC.
The types include chrysotile, “white asbestos” the only one in the serpentine class; the amphibole ones of crocidolite, “blue asbestos’; amosite, “brown asbestos”; and tremolite; actinolite; and anthophyllite. The first one occurs as a longer fiber, and the others shorter and more spiky, and more capable of sticking into lung tissue. Pure asbestos can be made into paper, felt, cloth or rope. It can be incorporated into cements, drywall compounds, plastics, resins, paints, sealants and adhesives. Really versatile stuff, but dangerous after long or heavy exposures.
The history of asbestos parallels human history.
It is believed that as long ago as 4,000 B.C.. long hair fibers were used for wicks in lamps and candles. The bodies of embalmed Egyptian pharaohs were wrapped in asbestos cloth for preservation between 2,000 and 3,000 B.C. Finnish clay pots from 2,500 B.C contained asbestos fibers to strengthen them.
In 456 B.C., Herodotus wrote of the dead being wrapped in asbestos shrouds before being tossed on to the funeral pyre to prevent the two ashes from being mixed. The word asbestos is thought to be derived from the Greek word meaning unquenchable or inextinguishable.
But even Greeks and Romans wrote of the “sickness of the lungs” in slaves who wove asbestos cloth, and “diseases of slaves” in those who mined the wooly material from stone.
Roman Pliny the Elder wrote of slaves devising a respirator mask of a thin membrane from lamb or goat bladder to protect from the asbestos fibers.
The explosion of mining and manufacturing of asbestos in the late 1800s helped power the industrial revolution. Medical reports from 1897, 1898 and 1906 in Austria and England showed “widespread damage and injury to lungs, due to the dusty surrounding of the asbestos mill.” It is still with us in the walls of structures built long ago.
The NEJM article said, because of the new rule, “an asbestos mining company in Russia [the country that produces the most asbestos] is reputed to have printed Donald Trump’s picture on bales of asbestos it ships overseas… Trump’s image is surrounded by text reading ‘Approved by Donald Trump, 45th President of the U.S.’” The authors advocate passing the Alan Reinstein ‘Ban Asbestos Now Act’ of 2019 introduced into both congressional houses on March 7. There simply is no safe level of asbestos exposure.
But in a political climate where all government agencies are favoring industries by canceling medical regulations that protect our health or the environment (83 at last count by the EPA) but lessen their costs and increase profits, how do we achieve this? Like so many other situations, we must try harder to advocate for our children and ourselves. A rather curmudgeonly, sarcastic, current joke goes, “When a billionaire dies, who inherits his (or her) senators?”
