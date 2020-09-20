Frank Bures: A look at the origins of vaccines

In the current viral environment, the buzzword is vaccine.
The buzz about the race to develop one for Sars-CoV-2 virus virtually fills the news air daily. The story of the origins of vaccines is an interesting piece of history medically as well as socially.
The word derives from Latin vacca for cow. The most frequent told tale about the first vaccine goes back to May 4, 1796, in Merry Olde England.
A very observant country doctor and biologist, Edward Jenner, from Berkeley, Gloucestershire, England, established the procedure to prevent, not treat, smallpox or variola (from the Latin for pimple), which was a recurrent epidemic scourge in all countries of the world.
Variola had a death rate of at least 20% and left a pocking effect, especially on faces of perhaps 50% of people infected.
Jenner (and others) observed that milkmaids, who handled the cows, would get cowpox infections on their hands as small blisters and pustules from milking the udders.
In the 1770s, Jenner heard a Bristol milkmaid boast, “I shall never have smallpox because I have had cowpox. I shall never have an ugly pockmarked face.”
Two decades later he devised a technique of obtaining pus from a milkmaid’s hand lesions and inoculated it into the arm of an 8-year-old boy, James Phipps.
Six weeks later, he inoculated two sites on the boy’s arm with smallpox material. The lad never became sick after that.
He then collected 12 such experiments and 16 case histories.
He published at his own expense a volume, which became a classic text in medical annals, “Inquiry into the Causes and Effects of the Variolae Vaccine” in 1798.
It became quite accepted in one or two years, and he became famous.
His approach was a variation on the practice used for centuries called variolation, or inoculations of active smallpox pus or material from post blister scabs into a well person’s arm.
The intention was to create a mild case of the pox, but occasionally it made the patient really sick or dead or started another epidemic. There was really no control of it. Only 2-3% died from variolation, but 20-30% from variola.
Several accounts from the 1500s describe smallpox inoculation as practiced in China and India. It’s not possible to pinpoint when the practice began because some sources claim dates as early as 200 BCE.
Smallpox was introduced to people in America by the French Jesuits, who wrote, “those who had been nearest to us had happened to be the most ruined by smallpox, and that whole villages. now appear utterly exterminated.” The Jesuits subsequently observed hostility from the Native Americans.
Interestingly, Jenner was not the first person to use cowpox inoculation to prevent smallpox. A few years earlier, an English cattle breeder and farmer inoculated his wife and two sons from material from one of his cows. He had already had cowpox.
During a serious smallpox epidemic in their village they all survived. He had no interest in testing his methods, so his findings were largely forgotten.
Some brief definitions of terms might help. Inoculation comes from horticulture usage meaning to graft a bud or eye from one plant into another (Latin oculus for eye.)
In medicine until the early 1800s, it referred only to the practice of variolation. Immunization is used synonymously with vaccination. The primary difference between variolation and vaccination is the microbial agent used in the first is whole, alive and infective.
In vaccines, as we know them, the organisms are either killed or weakened (“attenuated”) like the Salk and Sabin polio vaccines. Unlike variolation, you cannot get the infection from a vaccine because the germ is dead or enfeebled.
In his paper “Some observations on vaccination” the British surgeon Richard Dunning coined that term. Louis Pasteur extended its use to killed agents protecting against anthrax and scabies and adopted the term vaccine in honor of Jenner.
The most prolific vaccine inventor was Maurice Hillman, who was responsible for successful vaccines against measles, mumps, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, chickenpox, meningitis, pneumonia and Haemophilus influenzae. He worked on 40 vaccines in his career.
The vaccine narrative continues today for many infectious diseases, not just COVID-19. Vaccines have saved millions of lives from misery and death, which used to be the norm, not the exception.
People who object to vaccines need to either experience these diseases or try to unsuccessfully treat someone dying of measles or smallpox.
So, you ask, if there is “small” pox, what is the “great pox”? Easy answer. It’s syphilis, so labeled in Europe after Columbus and crew brought it back from the New World (or not — scholarship on the origins of syphilis is split). Back then it was very virulent and often lethal in its second stage of three. Retaliation for the French Jesuits who brought smallpox to Canada?
But that’s a tale to spin for another Healthful Hint. For now we all should be “mooved” by the “udderly” fascinating story of the origin of vaccines. Has the topic been milked, sufficiently?
