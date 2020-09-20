Frank Bures: A look at the origins of vaccines

Six weeks later, he inoculated two sites on the boy’s arm with smallpox material. The lad never became sick after that.

He then collected 12 such experiments and 16 case histories.

He published at his own expense a volume, which became a classic text in medical annals, “Inquiry into the Causes and Effects of the Variolae Vaccine” in 1798.

It became quite accepted in one or two years, and he became famous.

His approach was a variation on the practice used for centuries called variolation, or inoculations of active smallpox pus or material from post blister scabs into a well person’s arm.

The intention was to create a mild case of the pox, but occasionally it made the patient really sick or dead or started another epidemic. There was really no control of it. Only 2-3% died from variolation, but 20-30% from variola.

Several accounts from the 1500s describe smallpox inoculation as practiced in China and India. It’s not possible to pinpoint when the practice began because some sources claim dates as early as 200 BCE.