Frank Bures: A look at oleandrin as a cure

A good way to have your medical interest piqued is to open a newspaper, and see a headline, “Doctors warn oleandrin is deadly plant poison.”
Pretty good starter, eh?
Living with a tidal wave of news stories a minute, I recalled recently seeing something about oleandrin being a miraculous cure for COVID-19 that was being promoted to and by our president.
So, this was it. Being a dandelion guy myself, I only thought of oleander as vegetation. Not knowing much about it, I did what I told our kids to do (always to their annoyance): I looked it up.
From Wikipedia, “Oleandrin is a toxic cardiac glycoside found in the poisonous plant, oleander (Nerium oleander), also called rose laurel, adelfa, rosenlorbeer, or karavira. It comes from the Mediterranean area and is cultivated florally in the southern U.S. It has been used for centuries in ‘traditional medicine.’”
Most medicines were extracts of plants and historically, medicine use and teaching were all based on herbal concoctions.
In this country in the early 1800s, a doctor named David Hosack established the first organized medicinal herbal garden. He had studied with European doctors first. I’m not sure whether oleander was in his plot, but it could have been. The first pills appeared in the 20th century.
Oleandrin is best known to affect the contraction of heart muscle by inhibiting a protein enzyme that moves sodium, calcium and potassium in and out of muscle cells.
It is very similar to digoxin, derived from foxglove/digitalis plant. It used to be the favored treatment to improve heart muscle contraction in heart failure, but there was a very narrow window between enough and too much, also known as the therapeutic index.
People had to get “dij” levels to avoid “dij” toxicity. I worked in a lab in medical school (after the Great Flood), doing an experiment on heart muscle with a drug to prevent digitalis toxicity.
Traditionally, oleander has been used for heart conditions, asthma, epilepsy, painful menstrual periods, malaria, ringworm, indigestion, venereal disease and abortion induction.
It has been used for some skin conditions and warts (any and everything has been tried on warts.). The problem is that it really hasn’t ever been shown to work well on anything. Except poisoning. For most people, one treatment does the job. It has been used purposefully in suicides.
All parts of the plant contain oleandrin. Eating one leaf can do you in. People have eaten snails that munched on the plant, and died from that consumption.
If not fatal, toxic effects that appear hours later include nausea, vomiting, belly pain, dizziness, skin turning blue, low blood pressure and body temperature, and breathing/respiratory paralysis.
Cassandra Quave, a medical ethnobiologist and founder of the Quave Research Institute at Emory University, wrote an article entitled, “Oleandrin is a deadly plant poison, not a COVID-19 cure.”
She wrote that approximately 374,000 plants species are on earth (until we annihilate them). Humans have used more than 28,000 of them as medicines. Ethnobiologists study traditional uses of plants to discover promising leads for new drugs.
Oleandrin has been and is being studied, as so many chemicals are, to treat multiple cancers that have no good treatments.
The studies originate by seeing effects of the chemical on cell cultures. The U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases conducted a COVID-19 cellular lab test in May with oleandrin. The results were deemed inconclusive, and they discontinued the line of research.
On the website of a company in San Antonio, Texas, Phoenix Biotechnology, its cell study reported that oleandrin could block the coronavirus in monkey cells in a test tube.
The data have not yet appeared anywhere else but on their website. This company has been producing a brand of oleandrin called Anvirzel for years mainly for cancer trials, and claims to have spent the last 20 years exploring the health benefits of oleandrin.
Omitting so much of the cloak-and-dagger details, skip to a meeting somehow arranged at the White House in July with President Donald Trump, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, his personal friend, Mike Lindell, a major Trump contributor who is CEO of the My Pillow Business, and Andrew Whitney, vice chairman and director of Phoenix Biotech, who was trying to get Trump enthused about oleandrin.
Lindell, who owns a stake of Phoenix Biotech, said in an interview with Axios News that Trump basically said, “The FDA should be approving it.” When asked by reporters the next Monday about it, Trump said he had not asked the FDA to look into it. He said, “I’ve heard of it” and “We’ll look at it.”
As of this writing, there is no movement further to approve it publicly.
