Frank Bures: A look at oleandrin as a cure

Cassandra Quave, a medical ethnobiologist and founder of the Quave Research Institute at Emory University, wrote an article entitled, “Oleandrin is a deadly plant poison, not a COVID-19 cure.”

She wrote that approximately 374,000 plants species are on earth (until we annihilate them). Humans have used more than 28,000 of them as medicines. Ethnobiologists study traditional uses of plants to discover promising leads for new drugs.

Oleandrin has been and is being studied, as so many chemicals are, to treat multiple cancers that have no good treatments.

The studies originate by seeing effects of the chemical on cell cultures. The U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases conducted a COVID-19 cellular lab test in May with oleandrin. The results were deemed inconclusive, and they discontinued the line of research.

On the website of a company in San Antonio, Texas, Phoenix Biotechnology, its cell study reported that oleandrin could block the coronavirus in monkey cells in a test tube.

The data have not yet appeared anywhere else but on their website. This company has been producing a brand of oleandrin called Anvirzel for years mainly for cancer trials, and claims to have spent the last 20 years exploring the health benefits of oleandrin.