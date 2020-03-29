Frank Bures: A brief rest from viral stress

Sometimes during any incredibly intense experience, it helps to step back, attempt to relax a few moments and restore your mental or even physical strength.

In the heat of this present viral vortex of daily to hourly consternation, writing more about coronavirus doesn’t feel beneficial right now.

Instead, I’ll pass on a couple reminiscences of true-life medical encounters with patients, which are better than any I could dream up. Mining more old piles of meticulously preserved papers and journals, I found a few I can tell.

A really cute, tiny, 60-plus-year-old lady, who visited me for the first time, made a memorable observation.

She had to lie on the exam table. As soon as she stretched out, her stomach let out a substantially audible gurgle. She looked up at me with what I learned over time was a characteristic twinkle in her eye, and said, “Organ concert.”

Another one came from a 40-some-year-old fellow who came in for a mild skin rash.

His blood pressure was noted to be quite elevated. I said he ought to have it checked a few times to see if it remained high, and that, if it did, it deserved to be treated, maybe even for the rest of his life.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}