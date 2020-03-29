Frank Bures: A brief rest from viral stress

Sometimes during any incredibly intense experience, it helps to step back, attempt to relax a few moments and restore your mental or even physical strength.
In the heat of this present viral vortex of daily to hourly consternation, writing more about coronavirus doesn’t feel beneficial right now.
Instead, I’ll pass on a couple reminiscences of true-life medical encounters with patients, which are better than any I could dream up. Mining more old piles of meticulously preserved papers and journals, I found a few I can tell.
A really cute, tiny, 60-plus-year-old lady, who visited me for the first time, made a memorable observation.
She had to lie on the exam table. As soon as she stretched out, her stomach let out a substantially audible gurgle. She looked up at me with what I learned over time was a characteristic twinkle in her eye, and said, “Organ concert.”
Another one came from a 40-some-year-old fellow who came in for a mild skin rash.
His blood pressure was noted to be quite elevated. I said he ought to have it checked a few times to see if it remained high, and that, if it did, it deserved to be treated, maybe even for the rest of his life.
He asked what were the consequences of long-term high blood pressure. I replied authoritatively, that it could cause hardening of his arteries and heart or kidney problems in years to come. After a pause, he responded, “It sounds like it hardens everything but the artillery.”
Another observation was heard as a doctor was talking to a secretary at our clinic.
The doctor was explaining that his whole family was getting over “stomach flu” (nothing actually to do with influenza, which is a lung infection), with all the denizens of the domicile developing at least one of the symptoms of a digestive system infection. The doctor’s good luck was to experience only a tiny bit of upset. The secretary observed, “You could say you just got the tail end of it.” Nothing like real life.
Dermatologists out and about in their communities are classically corralled if they are recognized, and asked, “What is this spot?” (The askers occasionally removed substantial portions of their attire in public. I have stories.)
One episode occurred in the grocery store line. I was behind a rather elderly gentleman. A matching elderly lady joined him, said excuse me, and turned to ask if I were Dr. Bures. I replied that it was the rumor. She looked at me, then the floor, then back to me to say: (verbatim), “Oh, I wish I had something to show you.” What a missed opportunity.
Those are all true vignettes. A patient once sent me a story that may possess a kernel of truth. A patient went to a doctor for a checkup. The doctor wrote a prescription in his usual illegible handwriting. The man put it in his wallet and forgot to fill it.
Every morning for two years he showed it as a railroad pass. Twice it got him into Radio City Music Hall (in New York), once into a baseball park and once into a symphony concert. Once he mislaid it, and his daughter picked it up, played it on the piano and won a scholarship to a conservatory. You may not swallow this medically, but it makes for a good yarn.
I trust these narratives lighten your mood in the serious, intense times we are living through. And we will, just not knowing how long or with what long-term results.
Overall, humans have proven to be rather resilient in worse circumstances than these. Laughter is the best medicine, even bad jokes, my specialty. Or, there is the Irish proverb that says, “A good laugh and a long sleep are the two best cures for anything.” They didn’t mention any Guinness stout, though.
