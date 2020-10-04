Dr. Frank Bures: Asymptomatic COVID-19 transmission

The transmission of the Covid-19 virus Sars-CoV-2 (SCV2) via people who are infected but not experiencing symptoms is a matter of much discussion, debate and speculation. Some folks never react enough to develop symptoms or are asymptomatic. But some start out that way, go on to get sick — a little or lot — and are called presymptomatic.
A study published just Sept. 22 in the online journal PLOS was an analysis of 79 studies and seemed to conclude that about 20% of infections were asymptomatic. But another mode of analysis found the number to be around 30%. Dr. Anthony Fauci, a true infectious disease genius, and a perfect gentleman and scientist under any circumstances, has frequently quoted about 40%.
An August study from South Korea, reported in JAMA Internal Medicine, measured the viral genetic material from swabs, but did not trace transmission or actually grow live viruses from the material. The viral “load” was equivalent in both the sick patients and asymptomatic ones. Tests over the following 3-4 weeks in both groups found the virus at about the same rates, but not all gone even at 3 weeks. The unproven implication is that asymptomatic cases can be as infectious as those with symptoms.
An article in the May 28, New England Journal of Medicine, by Monica Gandhi, M.D., an infectious disease specialist from the University of California, San Francisco, compared the original severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus epidemic in 2003 to the current SCV2 virus.
In 2003, strategies relied heavily on early detection of disease to contain spread, isolation and quarantine, which seemed to shut down that SARS epidemic within 8 months, infecting approximately 8,100 people in limited geographic areas. By May of this year SCV2 had infected more than 2.6 million people worldwide.
The main difference between the 2 viruses, even with genetic similarities, seems to be the SCV2 produces a high number of viruses in the upper respiratory tract, mainly nose and throat, where SCV1 breeds mainly in the lower respiratory tract.
Viral loads with SCV1 peak at about five days and are associated with onset of symptoms, classically fever, cough, and shortness of breath. This is later than the peak viral loads of SCV2 shedding from noses before symptoms, which makes detection less effective than SCV1.
By contrast, influenza infections have lower viral loads in upper respiratory tracts and a shorter period of viral shedding. Are you still with me?
Dr. Gandhi: “Asymptomatic transmission is the Achilles’ heel of COVID-19 pandemic control through the public health strategies we have employed.” She discusses issues of testing in nursing homes, especially ALL staff and residents.
“Ultimately, the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the U.S. and the globe, the evidence of SCV2 transmission from asymptomatic persons, and the eventual need to relax current social distancing practices argue for broadened SCV2 testing to include asymptomatic persons in prioritized settings. These factors also support the case for the general public to use face masks when in crowded outdoor or indoor spaces.” Good luck in a biker bar.
One speculation about spread is that those who become ill take to bed, or stay home, while the unknowingly infected are out and about, unwittingly littering their environment with malevolent microbes.
A tragic obituary appeared in the Minneapolis paper Sept. 29, for a 62-year-old M.D. infectious disease specialist from the Medical Center at Bowling Green, Kentucky. She died of COVID-19 after a 4-month illness. She had worked among COVID patients, running treatment trials, where precautionary measures were strict.
The likeliest source for her infection, they decided, was a home health worker, who was infected and didn’t know it! She was caring for her mother-in-law, who was the first person in the house to become ill. Her husband, a retired internist, and their daughter both got infected, but had mild symptoms. Their son never contracted it.
Maybe we should do before and after studies of participants in “COVID parties” to analyze transmission patterns? That is not a facetious thought. They would be an ideal sample group.
Another classic conundrum (nothing like a snare drum) is the huge range of host responses. In 2015 a challenge study was done with a non-lethal strain of influenza virus in which folks with known infections tried to give it to uninfected volunteers (likely impoverished medical students).
No such study has been contrived to date for SCV2. We are not sure just how many asymptomatic carriers there are, but we’re pretty darned sure they are driving the SCV2 spread locally and globally.
Silent germ transmission from darling, cuddly grandchildren before they get sick to adoring, cuddling grandparents has been recognized for eons. Been there, done it. Elementary classrooms and now day cares are classic petri dishes.
A cosmetologist said she had NO idea how she contracted a “cold” with all the precautions she has to take now in her profession, and at home. But her 2-year-old goes to a day care. Bingo. And yes, I love our grandkids (cough, sneeze, honk), I love our grandkids.
