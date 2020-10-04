Dr. Frank Bures: Asymptomatic COVID-19 transmission

One speculation about spread is that those who become ill take to bed, or stay home, while the unknowingly infected are out and about, unwittingly littering their environment with malevolent microbes.

A tragic obituary appeared in the Minneapolis paper Sept. 29, for a 62-year-old M.D. infectious disease specialist from the Medical Center at Bowling Green, Kentucky. She died of COVID-19 after a 4-month illness. She had worked among COVID patients, running treatment trials, where precautionary measures were strict.

The likeliest source for her infection, they decided, was a home health worker, who was infected and didn’t know it! She was caring for her mother-in-law, who was the first person in the house to become ill. Her husband, a retired internist, and their daughter both got infected, but had mild symptoms. Their son never contracted it.

Maybe we should do before and after studies of participants in “COVID parties” to analyze transmission patterns? That is not a facetious thought. They would be an ideal sample group.

Another classic conundrum (nothing like a snare drum) is the huge range of host responses. In 2015 a challenge study was done with a non-lethal strain of influenza virus in which folks with known infections tried to give it to uninfected volunteers (likely impoverished medical students).