Chris Meyer: Winona County residents help make county beautiful

It isn’t just our natural features in Winona County but also the beauty of our citizens that make this such a great place to live.

In February of 2019 my husband had a stroke — actually, it was two strokes in short succession — but I had him in our local health care facility within about 15 minutes, because we only live a mile away. He fully recovered and came home just 24 hours later.

It snowed that day and near dusk we heard sounds outside the house. I looked out to find the man who is now our Winona mayor, Scott Sherman, shoveling my driveway.

While I can’t guarantee that the mayor will shovel all the walks, what I know is that our residents care deeply about one another.

It is open and giving hearts make Winona County home.

In my role as county commissioner, representing the East End of Winona, I recently attended a session to map out all the services available in the county to adults with mental health or substance abuse issues, including what happens if they become involved with the legal system.