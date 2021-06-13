Chris Meyer: Winona County residents help make county beautiful

It isn’t just our natural features in Winona County but also the beauty of our citizens that make this such a great place to live.
In February of 2019 my husband had a stroke — actually, it was two strokes in short succession — but I had him in our local health care facility within about 15 minutes, because we only live a mile away. He fully recovered and came home just 24 hours later.
It snowed that day and near dusk we heard sounds outside the house. I looked out to find the man who is now our Winona mayor, Scott Sherman, shoveling my driveway.
While I can’t guarantee that the mayor will shovel all the walks, what I know is that our residents care deeply about one another.
It is open and giving hearts make Winona County home.
In my role as county commissioner, representing the East End of Winona, I recently attended a session to map out all the services available in the county to adults with mental health or substance abuse issues, including what happens if they become involved with the legal system.
During these sessions, a resident made sure a homeless gentleman could participate from her home using her laptop. Folks recovering from substance abuse, volunteers and paid staff from our many non-profits, and law enforcement in several cities participated and shared stories of what works and what is not working.
There are gaps and ways that our county government can do more, but there is also an amazing spirit of giving.
I think about the incredible work done this past year by our different cities in partnerships with county staff, health professionals, fire departments (both paid and volunteer), police and sheriffs’ officers to keep folks safe and deliver vaccinations. There are the volunteer services connecting mask makers with people needing masks, providing food or help with shopping, and just to make sure accurate information about the pandemic was distributed.
I love the Mississippi River, the acres of backwaters full of heron, crane, snapping turtles and incredible views of the bluffs, but really the residents of this county are just as beautiful.
Chris Meyer represents Winona County’s first district on the county’s Board of Commissioners. She currently is the board’s vice chair.