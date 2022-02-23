Ask a Trooper: Control your cruise control

Question: I just moved to MN and heard you talking about not using cruise control in the winter, can you please write about this?

Answer: Using cruise control on slippery roads could send you on a winter cruise – straight into the ditch or oncoming traffic!

With dry road conditions, cruise control helps you safely monitor your speed, stay within the speed limit and improve driving comfort on long, fairly straight stretches of road. It should be used only when you are able to drive at a steady speed with safe road conditions.

On icy, snow-covered or wet roads, if your wheels lose traction, the cruise control will continue to accelerate, causing the vehicle to skid. By the time you realize you are skidding, it could be too late.

When deciding if you should set your cruise control:

Ask yourself if it’s safe to travel the speed limit. If not, it isn’t safe to set your cruise.

Is there limited visibility? If it’s foggy, snowing, or raining and your range of visibility is significantly reduced, play it safe. Don’t set your cruise.

Is traffic moving smoothly? If it’s stop-and-go, or there’s heavy traffic around you, it’s not safe to use cruise.

Remember that using your cruise control can be an advantage when driving long distances, but YOU are your vehicle’s best safety feature.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)

