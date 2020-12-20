A poem of hope for Christmas

At Christmastime, one tradition is to hope. In this medical column, can I prescribe some pill, balm, salve or nostrum that will give us hope? This year I would like to prescribe a poem I have shared before at Christmas that has a tone of hope that is very appropriate for all us in this time of angst and often deep despair with the pandemic we are experiencing. Whether you have been affected marginally or intimately, we realize we are all in this together.

The following poem that I am “re-gifting” has helped me understand that there can be hope amidst desperation. We should recall the grim extremes that people in homeless camps or hospital ICU’s, those devastated by floods, fires, earthquakes, storms, refugees in countries with needless war like Yemen, Syria, and Ethiopia and recognize the despair that humanity can face. How can these people have hope? The answer seems to lie in the intangible, ephemeral mystery we call the human spirit. We can’t define it, anymore than we can define love, but we know it is real.

We see hope in the people trying to stay warm sleeping outside in the cold, in people who are fighting to stay alive as a cancer overwhelms their physical being, in victims of the disease, depression, and in refugees escaping the violence of gangs and warlords in so many countries. Even in the cages of the concentration camps on our southwestern border.