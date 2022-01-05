 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coins for a Cause raises $50,000 for food banks

Coins for a Cause Barrel

Before the drive-thru, the collection barrel was stationed in the lobby of Affinity Plus to collect donations Monday December 6 through Thursday December 9.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Coins for a Cause in December raised a total of $50,000 for local food banks across the state of Minnesota.

An idea that came to be during the pandemic, this was the second year of the event where customers could drop off any spare change that they had lying about.

The event was held by Affinity Plus Credit Union in Winona. During the week of December 6, there was a collection pail set up in the lobby of the credit union where customers could donate.

On Friday December 10, the credit union had a drive-thru donation station where customers could drop off their donations and received a goodie bag on their way. The event was a partnership between the credit union as well as Fox 9 and Second Harvest Heartland.

