Cochrane-Fountain City terminates school employee accused of sending nude photo

The Cochrane-Fountain City School District has terminated the employment of a staff member after an investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office revealed that the paraprofessional sent a nude picture to a high school student.

Heather A. Treague, 34, of Cochrane was put on leave after it was reported Feb. 20 that she had sent inappropriate pictures to a student who was younger than 18 years old.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this week, Treaque was arrested and charged with a felony of exposing genitals to a child. A $5,000 signature bond with conditions was set.

Conditions of the bond include having no contact with minors except her own children and no contact with the school grounds or staff, along with not being able to go to any other preschools and K-12 schools.

If released on bond, Treague also cannot possess or consume alcohol or enter bars or taverns.

As a result of the termination, the former staff member is not allowed on district grounds or to have contact with any students, according to a letter sent to parents and guardians Thursday by C-FC schools superintendent Michele Butler.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.