Cochrane-Fountain City schools investigate staff member for sending inappropriate photos

A Cochrane-Fountain City School District staff member has been placed on leave after reports of inappropriate pictures being sent to a high school student.
The district originally received a report about the incident Thursday, leading to an immediate investigation. Parents in the district were notified about the situation Tuesday.
The staff member, who has not been identified, is not allowed on school grounds and cannot make contact with any students.
Michele Butler, superintendent of C-FC School District, said in the letter to parents, “We are deeply troubled by this report and will do everything in our power to protect the safety of our students. We are also providing counseling services for any students who have been affected. Please know that we take this situation very seriously.”
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is working with the school district to investigate the incident. More information is expected to be released soon.