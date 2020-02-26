You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cochrane-Fountain City schools investigate staff member for sending inappropriate photos
0 comments
topical alert top story

Cochrane-Fountain City schools investigate staff member for sending inappropriate photos

{{featured_button_text}}

A Cochrane-Fountain City School District staff member has been placed on leave after reports of inappropriate pictures being sent to a high school student.

The district originally received a report about the incident Thursday, leading to an immediate investigation. Parents in the district were notified about the situation Tuesday.

The staff member, who has not been identified, is not allowed on school grounds and cannot make contact with any students.

Michele Butler, superintendent of C-FC School District, said in the letter to parents, “We are deeply troubled by this report and will do everything in our power to protect the safety of our students. We are also providing counseling services for any students who have been affected.  Please know that we take this situation very seriously.”

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is working with the school district to investigate the incident. More information is expected to be released soon.

Inside

La Crescent college student charged with criminal sexual conduct, see Page A2.

0 comments
0
0
1
2
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News