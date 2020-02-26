Cochrane-Fountain City school staff member faces felony for sending nude photo to student

A food service staff member at Cochrane-Fountain City School District is facing a felony charge after reportedly sending nude photographs to a high school student under 18 years old.

Heather A. Treague, 34, of Cochrane is being held in Buffalo County Jail on a $5,000 signature bond with conditions after being charged with felony I exposing genitals to a child.

Conditions of the bond include having no contact with minors except her own and no contact with the school grounds or staff, along with not being able to go to any other preschools and K-12 schools.

If released on bond, Treague also cannot possess or consume alcohol or enter bars/taverns.

Treague was arrested after an investigation conducted by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the school district.

The school district took immediate action after it was reported Thursday that a student had received inappropriate pictures from Treague.

Treague was then put on leave.

According to court records, the offense occurred on Jan. 1.

Parents in the district were notified about the situation Tuesday.

Michele Butler, superintendent of C-FC School District, said in the letter to parents, “We are deeply troubled by this report and will do everything in our power to protect the safety of our students. We are also providing counseling services for any students who have been affected. Please know that we take this situation very seriously.”

