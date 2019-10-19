Hope United Church of Christ plans to start “Lifting Up Hope” by adding a small elevator at a new entrance, with the goal to complete the project before next year’s friendship hall event at the church at 210 Michaels St. in Cochrane, Wisconsin.
Before then, the church is open to all during All-Saints Service on Nov. 3 and annual Thanksgiving service and meal on Nov. 17. With help from friends and neighbors, this construction project will help Hope UCC be open and accessible to all.
To help the project by donating or attending these events, contact Sarah Kramer at 715-497-5222 or visit hopeunitedcochrane.org.
