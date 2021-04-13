Clarification

In an article published Sunday, April 11, some confusion was generated over the Cedar Brook Cooperative that is currently in development on County Road 17.

The senior co-op is a separate, unrelated project to the 41-unit low income complex that is expected to be developed on Mankato Avenue sometime this summer.

To provide additional information, the Cedar Brook development is 28 units and will be available to own for residents who are 62 and older.

The co-op is described as “maintenance-free ownership,” with residents paying a monthly fee that is split among them and goes toward operating costs.

For more information, please visit www.willowbrookcoopliving.com/cedarbrook-cooperative-of-winona.

