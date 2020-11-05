City to certify election results next Friday

The Winona City Council will hold a recessed meeting on Friday, Nov. 13, to certify the results of the city’s General Election.

The certification is scheduled for 11 a.m. in the city council chambers.

It was noted that the city is holding this canvass later than normal due to a recent change in rules requiring all Minnesota counties to tally results from ballots received and accepted seven days after Nov. 3.

Results are still considered to be preliminary until they are officially certified.

Assuming nothing changes, the city will certify Scott Sherman as the next mayor of Winona, having defeated Jovy Rockey with 56.14% of the vote.

Other results that are expected to be certified are the newest additions to the Winona City Council.

Steve Young will take over the first ward from Al Thurley, and Aaron Repinski will replace incumbent Paul Schollmeier for the city at-large seat.

Pam Eyden, who holds the third ward seat, was able to retain her seat against Will Gibson and is also expected to be certified in the canvass next Friday.

