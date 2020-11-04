 Skip to main content
City supports Biden, Harris across the board, in contrast to county
Election officials scramble to count ballots in key states

Workers prepare mail-in ballots for counting, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the convention center in Lancaster, Pa., following Tuesday's election. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The city of Winona was in stark contrast with its neighboring communities on Election Day, the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office has shown. 

Compared to its neighbors, the city voted for former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris across the board in every precinct of every ward. 

However, outside of the city, the tide was red with support for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. 

Courtesy of the Secretary of State's Office, below is a round-up of how Winona County voted in Tuesday's presidential election. 

Note that the number of registered voters is based on who had registered by 7 a.m. Tuesday. 

City of Winona

Ward 1

Registered Voters: 3,698

  • Precinct 1
    • Trump: 291 – 41.81%
    • Biden: 384 – 55.17%
  • Precinct 2
    • Trump: 447 – 43.11%
    • Biden: 563 – 54.29%
  • Precinct 3
    • Trump: 271 – 40.81%
    • Biden: 379 – 57.08%
  • Precinct 4
    • Trump: 440 – 44.04%
    • Biden: 540 – 54.05%

Ward 2

Registered Voters: 3,433

  • Precinct 1
    • Trump: 251 – 33.74%
    • Biden: 474 – 63.71%
  • Precinct 2
    • Trump: 328 – 37.74%
    • Biden: 515 – 59.26%
  • Precinct 3
    • Trump: 268 – 32.84%
    • Biden: 519 – 63.60%
  • Precinct 4
    • Trump: 195 – 31.81%
    • Biden: 400 – 65.25%

Ward 3

Registered Voters: 3,695

  • Precinct 1
    • Trump: 188 – 32.64%
    • Biden: 380 – 65.97%
  • Precinct 2
    • Trump: 202 – 27.75%
    • Biden: 507 – 69.64%
  • Precinct 3
    • Trump: 299 – 33.00%
    • Biden: 579 – 63.91%
  • Precinct 4
    • Trump: 247 – 27.63%
    • Biden: 615 – 68.79%

Ward 4

Registered Voters: 4,209

  • Precinct 1
    • Trump: 322 – 40.40%
    • Biden: 456 – 57.21%
  • Precinct 2
    • Trump: 357 – 42.30%
    • Biden: 460 – 54.50%
  • Precinct 3
    • Trump: 395 – 41.89%
    • Biden: 535 – 56.73%
  • Precinct 4
    • Trump: 503 – 41.13%
    • Biden: 698 – 57.07%

Altura

Registered Voters: 245

Trump: 173 – 75.88%

Biden: 49 – 21.49%

Dakota

Registered Voters: 209

Trump: 116 – 56.04%

Biden: 85 – 41.06%

Dresbach Township

Registered Voters: 313

Trump: 156 – 55.52%

Biden: 123 – 43.77%

Elba

Registered Voters: 99

Trump: 52 – 57.14%

Biden: 38 – 41.76%

Elba Township

Registered Voters: 215

Trump: 138 – 67.65%

Biden: 62 -- 30.30%

Fremont Township

Registered Voters: 207

Trump: 146 – 73.74%

Biden: 50 – 25.25%

City of Goodview

Registered Voters: 2,474

  • Precinct 1
    • Trump: 567 – 50.22%
    • Biden: 535 – 47.39%
  • Precinct 2A
    • Trump: 492 – 50.20%
    • Biden: 463 – 47.24%
  • Precinct 2B
    • Trump: 94 – 58.02%
    • Biden: 61 – 37.65%

Hart Township

Registered Voters: 178

Trump: 133 – 72.28%

Biden: 49 – 26.63%

Hillsdale Township

Registered Voters: 376

Trump: 230 – 65.53%

Biden: 116 – 33.05%

Homer Township

Registered Voters: 947

Trump: 496 – 54.63%

Biden: 401 – 44.16%

La Crescent

Registered Voters: 71

Trump: 16 – 27.12%

Biden: 42 – 71.19%

Lewiston

Registered Voters: 855

Trump: 504 – 62.45%

Biden: 283 – 35.07%

Minneiska

Registered Voters: 31

Trump: 17

Biden: 14

Minnesota City

Registered Voters: 125

Trump: 57 – 60.64%

Biden: 33 – 35.11%

Mount Vernon Township

Registered Voters: 157

Trump: 84 – 64.62%

Biden: 44 – 33.85%

New Hartford Township

Registered Voters: 552

Trump: 310 – 58.71%

Biden: 202 – 38.26%

Norton Township

Registered Voters: 325

Trump: 221 – 70.61%

Biden: 92 – 29.21%

Pleasant Hill Township

Registered Voters: 336

Trump: 234 – 72.90%

Biden: 83 – 25.86%

Richmond Township

Registered Voters: 464

Trump: 276 – 61.61%

Biden: 168 – 37.50%

Rollingstone

Registered Voters: 454

Trump: 240 – 56.74%

Biden: 178 – 42.08%

Rollingstone Township

Registered Voters: 470

Trump: 253 – 57.24%

Biden: 184 – 41.63%

St Charles

Registered Voters: 2,399

Trump: 1,328 – 60.25%

Biden: 832 – 37.75%

St Charles Township

Registered Voters: 336

Trump: 189 – 61.76%

Biden: 113 – 36.93%

Saratoga Township

Registered Voters: 286

Trump: 157 – 65.97%

Biden: 80 – 33.61%

Stockton

Registered Voters: 459

Trump: 274 – 63.28%

Biden: 148 – 34.18%

Utica

Registered Voters: 155

Trump: 104 – 68.42%

Biden: 42 – 27.63%

Utica Township

Registered Voters: 338

Trump: 255 – 77.04%

Biden: 72 – 21.75%

Warren Township

Registered Voters: 378

Trump: 241 – 67.89%

Biden: 106 – 29.86%

Whitewater Township

Registered Voters: 130

Trump: 69 – 58.97%

Biden: 44 – 37.61%

Wilson Township

Registered Voters: 738

Trump: 392 – 55.21%

Biden: 307 – 43.24%

Wiscoy Township

Registered Voters: 234

Trump: 115 – 51.34%

Biden: 107 – 47.77%

