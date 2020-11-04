City supports Biden, Harris across the board, in contrast to county

The city of Winona was in stark contrast with its neighboring communities on Election Day, the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office has shown.
Compared to its neighbors, the city voted for former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris across the board in every precinct of every ward.
However, outside of the city, the tide was red with support for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Courtesy of the Secretary of State's Office, below is a round-up of how Winona County voted in Tuesday's presidential election.
Note that the number of registered voters is based on who had registered by 7 a.m. Tuesday.
City of Winona
Ward 1
Registered Voters: 3,698
- Precinct 1
- Trump: 291 – 41.81%
- Biden: 384 – 55.17%
- Precinct 2
- Trump: 447 – 43.11%
- Biden: 563 – 54.29%
- Precinct 3
- Trump: 271 – 40.81%
- Biden: 379 – 57.08%
- Precinct 4
- Trump: 440 – 44.04%
- Biden: 540 – 54.05%
Ward 2
Registered Voters: 3,433
- Precinct 1
- Trump: 251 – 33.74%
- Biden: 474 – 63.71%
- Precinct 2
- Trump: 328 – 37.74%
- Biden: 515 – 59.26%
- Precinct 3
- Trump: 268 – 32.84%
- Biden: 519 – 63.60%
- Precinct 4
- Trump: 195 – 31.81%
- Biden: 400 – 65.25%
Ward 3
Registered Voters: 3,695
- Precinct 1
- Trump: 188 – 32.64%
- Biden: 380 – 65.97%
- Precinct 2
- Trump: 202 – 27.75%
- Biden: 507 – 69.64%
- Precinct 3
- Trump: 299 – 33.00%
- Biden: 579 – 63.91%
- Precinct 4
- Trump: 247 – 27.63%
- Biden: 615 – 68.79%
Ward 4
Registered Voters: 4,209
- Precinct 1
- Trump: 322 – 40.40%
- Biden: 456 – 57.21%
- Precinct 2
- Trump: 357 – 42.30%
- Biden: 460 – 54.50%
- Precinct 3
- Trump: 395 – 41.89%
- Biden: 535 – 56.73%
- Precinct 4
- Trump: 503 – 41.13%
- Biden: 698 – 57.07%
Altura
Registered Voters: 245
Trump: 173 – 75.88%
Biden: 49 – 21.49%
Dakota
Registered Voters: 209
Trump: 116 – 56.04%
Biden: 85 – 41.06%
Dresbach Township
Registered Voters: 313
Trump: 156 – 55.52%
Biden: 123 – 43.77%
Elba
Registered Voters: 99
Trump: 52 – 57.14%
Biden: 38 – 41.76%
Elba Township
Registered Voters: 215
Trump: 138 – 67.65%
Biden: 62 -- 30.30%
Fremont Township
Registered Voters: 207
Trump: 146 – 73.74%
Biden: 50 – 25.25%
City of Goodview
Registered Voters: 2,474
- Precinct 1
- Trump: 567 – 50.22%
- Biden: 535 – 47.39%
- Precinct 2A
- Trump: 492 – 50.20%
- Biden: 463 – 47.24%
- Precinct 2B
- Trump: 94 – 58.02%
- Biden: 61 – 37.65%
Hart Township
Registered Voters: 178
Trump: 133 – 72.28%
Biden: 49 – 26.63%
Hillsdale Township
Registered Voters: 376
Trump: 230 – 65.53%
Biden: 116 – 33.05%
Homer Township
Registered Voters: 947
Trump: 496 – 54.63%
Biden: 401 – 44.16%
La Crescent
Registered Voters: 71
Trump: 16 – 27.12%
Biden: 42 – 71.19%
Lewiston
Registered Voters: 855
Trump: 504 – 62.45%
Biden: 283 – 35.07%
Minneiska
Registered Voters: 31
Trump: 17
Biden: 14
Minnesota City
Registered Voters: 125
Trump: 57 – 60.64%
Biden: 33 – 35.11%
Mount Vernon Township
Registered Voters: 157
Trump: 84 – 64.62%
Biden: 44 – 33.85%
New Hartford Township
Registered Voters: 552
Trump: 310 – 58.71%
Biden: 202 – 38.26%
Norton Township
Registered Voters: 325
Trump: 221 – 70.61%
Biden: 92 – 29.21%
Pleasant Hill Township
Registered Voters: 336
Trump: 234 – 72.90%
Biden: 83 – 25.86%
Richmond Township
Registered Voters: 464
Trump: 276 – 61.61%
Biden: 168 – 37.50%
Rollingstone
Registered Voters: 454
Trump: 240 – 56.74%
Biden: 178 – 42.08%
Rollingstone Township
Registered Voters: 470
Trump: 253 – 57.24%
Biden: 184 – 41.63%
St Charles
Registered Voters: 2,399
Trump: 1,328 – 60.25%
Biden: 832 – 37.75%
St Charles Township
Registered Voters: 336
Trump: 189 – 61.76%
Biden: 113 – 36.93%
Saratoga Township
Registered Voters: 286
Trump: 157 – 65.97%
Biden: 80 – 33.61%
Stockton
Registered Voters: 459
Trump: 274 – 63.28%
Biden: 148 – 34.18%
Utica
Registered Voters: 155
Trump: 104 – 68.42%
Biden: 42 – 27.63%
Utica Township
Registered Voters: 338
Trump: 255 – 77.04%
Biden: 72 – 21.75%
Warren Township
Registered Voters: 378
Trump: 241 – 67.89%
Biden: 106 – 29.86%
Whitewater Township
Registered Voters: 130
Trump: 69 – 58.97%
Biden: 44 – 37.61%
Wilson Township
Registered Voters: 738
Trump: 392 – 55.21%
Biden: 307 – 43.24%
Wiscoy Township
Registered Voters: 234
Trump: 115 – 51.34%
Biden: 107 – 47.77%
Voting Greeter 1-11032020105252
Voting Greeter 2-11032020105252
Voting - Elver Park
Madison voting 1 -- Pat Butler
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting02-11032020104400
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting04-11032020104400
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting01-11032020104400
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting05-11032020104400
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting06-11032020104400
wrightstown 2 pens
wrightstown polling place 3
wrightstown polling place 1
voters in line outside in brown county
voters on the dance floor
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting09-11032020125727
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting07-11032020125727
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting08-11032020125727
Voting Vermont 01-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 02-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 03-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 04-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 05-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 06-11032020143546
Voting - Boys and Girls Club
Voting in Oregon
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting at Elver Park
Voting at Elver Park
Voting at Elver Park
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.