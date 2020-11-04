City supports Biden, Harris across the board, in contrast to county

The city of Winona was in stark contrast with its neighboring communities on Election Day, the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office has shown.

Compared to its neighbors, the city voted for former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris across the board in every precinct of every ward.

However, outside of the city, the tide was red with support for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Courtesy of the Secretary of State's Office, below is a round-up of how Winona County voted in Tuesday's presidential election.

Note that the number of registered voters is based on who had registered by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

City of Winona

Ward 1

Registered Voters: 3,698

Precinct 1 Trump: 291 – 41.81% Biden: 384 – 55.17%

Precinct 2 Trump: 447 – 43.11% Biden: 563 – 54.29%

Precinct 3 Trump: 271 – 40.81% Biden: 379 – 57.08%

Precinct 4 Trump: 440 – 44.04% Biden: 540 – 54.05%



Ward 2