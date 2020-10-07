City offering COVID-safe festivities for Halloween

The city is requesting that those who plan on handing out treats from their homes to follow a number of guidelines:

- Provide treats in individually wrapped baggies or bags

- Consider building an affordable “candy chute” out of PVC or similar materials

- Consider distributing candy on a table in the yard or porch, and disinfect the surface regularly

- Chalk sidewalks or use creative markings to create 6-foot physical distancing guidelines if the house is a popular stop

- Only allow one individual or small group on the steps or porch at one time

- Provide a small table in the yard with sanitizer or wipes

- Wear a facemask (if not already in a mask)

- Don’t: Provide a large bowl that everyone can touch, invite trick-or-treaters inside

Those planning on trick-or-treating are encouraged to stay in small groups, the city is requesting, as well as practice physical distancing, keep masks on as much as possible, carry hand sanitizer and wipes and limit driving to different neighborhoods if traveling in cars with unrelated children or individuals.