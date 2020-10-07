City offering COVID-safe festivities for Halloween

With COVID-19 putting a hamper on virtually every aspect of modern life, the city is adapting to ensure a safe and COVID-free Halloween.
Throughout Winona, multiple family-friendly events will be held on Oct. 31 that follow recommended guidelines regarding physical distancing, masks and cleaning and sanitizing surfaces.
According to a release from the city, these events are:
A chalk walk scavenger hunt, a Halloween window walk, a haunted graveyard and a mini pumpkin decorating kit courtesy of the Winona Chamber’s Main Street Program. From 2 to 6 p.m., the event will take place along Third Street between Center and Walnut streets and Lafayette between Second and Third streets.
In collaboration with the Main Street Program’s events, the Edge Church will host “Trunk or Treat” at 69 East Third Street.
In addition to Main Street and the Edge’s events, the city is partnering with Treedome to host a drive-in music and movie event at Lake Park at 6 p.m., which includes a performance by Karate Chop, Silence and a screening of the film Beetlejuice. This event requires a reservation and can be made at www.eventbrite.com/o/treedome-31256737227.
Earlier in the day at 9 a.m., the Winona Public Library will host a virtual story time on its Facebook page and website, winona.lib.mn.us. A video of the reading will be made available to watch on Facebook and YouTube afterward.
The city is requesting that those who plan on handing out treats from their homes to follow a number of guidelines:
- Provide treats in individually wrapped baggies or bags
- Consider building an affordable “candy chute” out of PVC or similar materials
- Consider distributing candy on a table in the yard or porch, and disinfect the surface regularly
- Chalk sidewalks or use creative markings to create 6-foot physical distancing guidelines if the house is a popular stop
- Only allow one individual or small group on the steps or porch at one time
- Provide a small table in the yard with sanitizer or wipes
- Wear a facemask (if not already in a mask)
- Don’t: Provide a large bowl that everyone can touch, invite trick-or-treaters inside
Those planning on trick-or-treating are encouraged to stay in small groups, the city is requesting, as well as practice physical distancing, keep masks on as much as possible, carry hand sanitizer and wipes and limit driving to different neighborhoods if traveling in cars with unrelated children or individuals.
“Halloween is the one day out of the year people actually look forward to wearing masks, so we want residents to celebrate with decorations and trick-or-treating,” Winona mayor Mark Peterson said. “COVID-19 has taught us it’s generally safe to gather outdoors in small groups wearing masks. We’re just asking everyone to stay safe and healthy.”
