City of Winona seeks input on draft of community vision and values

The City of Winona and Engage Winona invite all who live, work, and play in Winona to give input on a draft vision and values statement for Winona’s Comprehensive Plan Update.

To share your thoughts, take a quick survey at surveymonkey.com/r/winonaphase2, or leave comments in a voicemail by calling 507-312-9486. The survey is open through Sunday, Feb. 20.

The City of Winona is also seeking residents interested in serving on Comprehensive Plan Update subcommittees. For more information about subcommittees for this project, please visit cityofwinona.com/632/comprehensive-plan-update.

In Engagement Phase 1 this fall, Engage Winona asked folks to share their hopes and dreams for Winona’s future. Based on the comments received and input from the Comprehensive Plan Update steering committee, the project team created a draft vision statement for Winona in 2045.

Draft vision statement: “In 2045, Winona is a vibrant, welcoming river city where community activities strengthen our connections with each other; our neighborhoods, historic downtown, riverfront, industrial, and commercial areas are thriving; and our beautiful recreation spaces are accessible to all.”

The community vision is a foundation for the comprehensive plan. The vision is a concise, overarching statement of the community’s aspirations for how the city should feel, look, function, and evolve over the next 20 years. The vision reflects the community's core values and demonstrates that despite some differences, we share many of the same aspirations for the future. The vision provides a high level foundation upon which to build and evaluate the rest of the comprehensive planning process.

Engagement Phase 1 also asked folks to share what they value about Winona. Based on the input received, the project team created a draft set of four values that capture all of the themes from Phase 1.

Each value is paired with an explanation statement that connects to the draft 2045 vision for Winona.

Draft values statements are listed below.

Livability & Well-being: “We value our community services and events that support the holistic health of the community and bring us together. We cherish our close-knit community and work toward a future where all who live here feel a sense of belonging, safety, and ease of getting around in the way we choose.”

Environment & Recreation: “We cherish our natural environment with the river, lake, bluffs, and backwaters that are a source of enjoyment and recreation activities for all residents and visitors. We will actively preserve and enhance our environment so that it is a source of connection and enjoyment for future generations.”

Entrepreneurship & Economy: “We celebrate our robust, diverse economy and treasure our historic downtown that is a hub for business and community activity and connects us to our entrepreneurial past and future. We strive to maintain our unique historical assets and create resilient infrastructure that enhances and supports economic activity.”

Learning & Arts: “We value our diversity of educational offerings, events, and community institutions that support lifelong learning and exploration of the arts in both formal and informal settings, and we work to empower our youth to thrive both in school and in our community as a whole.”

Engage Winona is leading public engagement on this project throughout 2022. We’re hosting a variety of activities to meet folks where they are and make sure we’re hearing from as many community members as possible. Engagement activities in the coming months will include listening sessions, pop-up engagement at community events, digital surveys and activities, and more!

To learn more about the Comprehensive Plan Update project, visit cityofwinona.com/632/Comprehensive-Plan-Update. To connect with other projects Engage Winona is leading, visit www.engagewinona.org or facebook.com/engagewinona

